Faked assassination? Are these MAGA people batshit crazy enough to go there? Seems it is not only about micro-penises & harlots & whores, but now about Trump faking Butler assassination attempt; MAGA
world rocked by how MAGA world is melting down & stems from the Iran-Israel-USA bombing war; "MAGA infighting ignites over accusation Trump staged assassination"; 'Infighting has erupted amongst
conservatives online after a major voice in the MAGA media sphere expressed belief in the conspiracy theory claiming that President Donald Trump staged his 2024 assassination attempt.’
I think Milo needs to have his head examined and get some serious help to venture out there and state that! I really do think that some people are so nutty…I do think 100% that there was an assassination attempt as we saw!
‘Now, however, as Trump has made numerous decisions in his second term that have run afoul of his MAGA supporters, an increasing number of them have also begun to cast doubt on the official narrative surrounding his assassination attempt.’
What is your view?
I think MAGA is breaking apart now! Eating its own!
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I think MAGA is burning down, and I think for them to be bubbling about faked assassination shows you they were a lose knit pack to begin with...maybe some do not even love USA...sadly...
I’ve started distancing myself from many of these so called “influencers” because many of them don’t have the foggiest idea about anything. Like when the fuck did Megyn Kelly become MAGA? She was the one that tried to ruin Trump during the debates