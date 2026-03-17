Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

I think MAGA is burning down, and I think for them to be bubbling about faked assassination shows you they were a lose knit pack to begin with...maybe some do not even love USA...sadly...

Reply
Share
6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
WolfCub18's avatar
WolfCub18
1h

I’ve started distancing myself from many of these so called “influencers” because many of them don’t have the foggiest idea about anything. Like when the fuck did Megyn Kelly become MAGA? She was the one that tried to ruin Trump during the debates

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture