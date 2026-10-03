The US bonds…how high can they go? know that interest rates directly impact bond prices such that when they go up, the cost of borrowing rises for everyone e.g. governments, businesses as well as individuals. “Credit card, mortgage and auto loan interest rates will rise if bond yields rise”

History shows financial calamities occur when rates rise rapidly like this: ‘Something always breaks’

involved, where AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi worked to cover it up to protect sick filthy decrepit rapist rich connect men, some known to Trump, add to it the deadly shootings re ICE, where the hair extensions queen and her under the table kickback pay off lover Corey L shaking down DHS for contract payoffs, add to it the failed deadly OWS lockdowns (for the PCR created fake fraud NON-pandemic) that today Trump says saved lives when it saved not one life, in fact, it killed…kids hung themselves, add to it the deadly ineffective non-sterilizing Malone Pfizer Bourla Bancel Sahin BioNTech Moderna Kariko Weissman Toureci Moncef Perna Hahn Azar et al. mRNA gene vaccine platform…add to it the failed Russia Ukraine where we the USA was going to stop it in one day as per Trump election 2024, if elected, add to it the gas price diesel now over 7 dollars, home mortgage rates projected to hit 10%, add to it crime that is relentless, add to it the gilded class pimping off the tax payer with all these arcs and ball rooms and the like for this is what it is, kickback schemes IMO…we the people asked for none of that, we needed none of that now…for Americans are struggling to get by…vets are on the street, people losing jobs, people in Florida stuck with homes they cannot sell…yet we have people in DC wanting to put their names on buildings as FIRST priority alongside people who paid serious prices and did transformative acts to get there….it is like we are living in a dream…add all that together…and Carter looks like the best POTUS we ever had…relative. Bring them days back please. we were better off for we are circling the drain. Now…seems like Carter looks like Rushmore material. Now.

at the rate we going Carter may end up on Rushmore…ha ha ha

and I still want this POTUS to succeed yet he continues himself surround with clowns and sycophants bobble-head yes men…this moron, this rapist SECDEF recently said he wants Pentagon to buy 1 million drones…let me ask you, do you think these bone heads like him just come up with these ideas? no no no, buddies and connected people think of ways to make money, then tell folk like he, and he puts a call for contracts and they register companies and get the contracts and every body gets kickbacks…one way or the other. man selling hot dogs one day the next making drones. for the Pentagon.

Corey Lewandowski ran ‘pay-to-play’ scheme at DHS — and White House knew: report

Some DHS contractors told White House officials they were asked to pay Corey Lewandowski