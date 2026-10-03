Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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carolyn kostopoulos's avatar
carolyn kostopoulos
Oct 3

you gotta love Americans- "20 precious soldiers!" (it's certainly more), but not a lick of concern about the school children blown up by a US missile or the baby grand daughter of the Ayatollah. even the Ayatollah... what would Catholics say if the USA murdered the Pope? if we're talking numbers, this man's funeral was the largest human gathering in history.

the Lancet recently published some estimates on how many people starve to death every time their nation is sanctioned. is there another country who sanctions? those deaths are on us. we're trying to suffocate Cuba for Narco Marco's weird obsession and every time they have a black out, doctors run to manually operate the ventilators keeping sick children alive. when did the USA become such grotesque horrible nation?

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edward's avatar
edward
Oct 3

It seems to be a grand event and is in reality that POTUS stopped Iran from acquiring ballistic missiles capable of hitting any nation on the globe. There are always bodies but there would have been a pile more had POTUs sat on his hands and done nothing! He was the only one who had the stones to take the bull by the horns and prevent what could have well been destruction of the planet. Moslems are insane!

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