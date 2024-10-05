sssshhhh, do not say it too loud, do not whisper it’s the vaccine…no no no, you will sound crazy!

Yet I argue in this era of DIED SUDDENLY, in this era where young people, kids, teens just drop dead, die in their sleep as they rise (4 to 6 am or so), die on the field as there is a catecholamine surge e.g. adrenaline, nor-adrenaline etc. A catecholamine surge on a damaged scarred myocardium, scarred by the prior COVID mRNA gene -based vaccine. Damages the electrical conduction etc. Strains the damaged heart that causes arrythmia or irregular heart rhythms, then cardiac arrest. Like Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL team when he died on the field for 12 minutes.

‘Sammy’s parents say doctors still don’t know why their son, who they say was in great health and active, had a heart attack at age 12.

“You never think, ‘Hey, that’s going to happen to my kid,’” Janette Silverman said. “Then, it does.”’

Family searches for answers after 12-year-old suffers heart attack, baffling doctors (wsaw.com)

