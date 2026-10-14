Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
Oct 14

I BELIEVE TUCKER IS A VERY MORAL PERSON, I AM VERY. DISAPPOINTED IN 47, I PUT MY TRUST IN HIM AND HE FAILED THE TEST- THE ADMINISTRATION WAS ATTE;PTING TO REARRANGE THE GEO POLITICS OF THE MIDEAST---FOR THIS ATTEMPT HE HAS ALL BUT DESTROYED THE US ECONOMY--AND DESTABILIZED THE ENTIRE WORLD. we wont even get into the fucking fraud of covid 19---thats another fucking nasty chapter , and worse of all he has cleared a path for the DEMOCRATS to continue their disaster that has nearly destroyed most of liberal Europe!

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
Oct 14Edited

POTUS Trump is correct. Everyone is going to die. And like he said, let the enemy take out Los Angeles and San Diego. Who gives a rat's? POTUS Trump is correct that everyone is going to die so what does it matter if he initiates a nuclear first strike and it drawa in the Russians and Chinese and all life on earth is annihilated? At least it will be a Republican POTUS bringing about human extinction rather than some bleeding-heart Democrat who probably wouldn't even competently accomplish such a thing.

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