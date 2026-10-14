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Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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I BELIEVE TUCKER IS A VERY MORAL PERSON, I AM VERY. DISAPPOINTED IN 47, I PUT MY TRUST IN HIM AND HE FAILED THE TEST- THE ADMINISTRATION WAS ATTE;PTING TO REARRANGE THE GEO POLITICS OF THE MIDEAST---FOR THIS ATTEMPT HE HAS ALL BUT DESTROYED THE US ECONOMY--AND DESTABILIZED THE ENTIRE WORLD. we wont even get into the fucking fraud of covid 19---thats another fucking nasty chapter , and worse of all he has cleared a path for the DEMOCRATS to continue their disaster that has nearly destroyed most of liberal Europe!
POTUS Trump is correct. Everyone is going to die. And like he said, let the enemy take out Los Angeles and San Diego. Who gives a rat's? POTUS Trump is correct that everyone is going to die so what does it matter if he initiates a nuclear first strike and it drawa in the Russians and Chinese and all life on earth is annihilated? At least it will be a Republican POTUS bringing about human extinction rather than some bleeding-heart Democrat who probably wouldn't even competently accomplish such a thing.