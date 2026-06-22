Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jeck
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The NYT, not surprisingly, fails to mention the number one failure in all of this: Subservience to Team Satanyahu.

The NYT will blast Trump daily over this in order to 1) obfuscate Israel's dominance in starting and controlling this certain-to-fail shit show, 2) drum up public opinion in support of "finishing the job" (endless war), and 3) project the notion that a peace agreement with Iran is a failure, that Trump is a loser for wanting it, and this is all about Trump being a loser and Israel - what has Israel got to do with this?

F the NYT. Damn all traitors in the US government who serve Israel over the USA.

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