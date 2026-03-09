The mission or bombing has failed. Yes, you are destroying buildings and killing people, but the mission is failed! They are getting actually stronger. The leadership will remain because it was not time, the Iranian people did not choose this or did not do this. You did not let the Iranian people choose their fate.

IMO it is time to wrap this up and bring it to an end, today, declare it’s over! POTUS Trump, I call on your great leadership, you are a good man, human being, you want the best for all, I know, you must seek peace now, must find a negotiated peace deal, cease fire, you lead Sir, Iran’s leadership is removed, make it a couple more days, degrade Iran’s war ability? make that the only goal, so that when we walk they cannot wage war nefariously on anyone in the future (not that they were doing that to warrant this bombing in the first place and IMO the decision to bomb them was very wrong), make it a 100% perfect targeting so no loss of life of innocent Iranians, or our military, Israeli, no military. No one. No civilians. Leave their infrastructure in place. To live. We will never want a future world where other nations (and they are coming) will park their aircraft carriers in the Atlantic and Gulf etc. and lob bombs into NYC or Miami or Boston or Texas etc. We never want that. Fly planes into our airspace bombing us and sending missiles from their submarines. We never want that. But we have set the standard have we not? I pray we never ever face it, even 25 years from now for our children and grandchildren to live through that.

POTUS Trump I respect you greatly and want your full success and safety, always! I have defended you when others walk away and hammer you and despise you and smear you. I think in you there is good, real good. I think you are a good man. I call on you.

Now.

It is time to bring this to a close. To then spend years trying to fix the relationships we have destroyed even across Europe, for it is in tatters. To always save American lives etc., for this will suck us in so very deep, POTUS Trump, IMO you have no idea what is happening and how they are sucking you in, the USA and Israeli military cannot defeat Iran. Not with aerial bombing. And we cannot risk boots on the ground; we are in effect unifying the Middle East, the arab world, and China and Russia may get involved. It is time to end this. Find a ceasefire, set terms, and implement, and let us try to mend what we can and move on. This bombing IMO had no basis. Just like the lockdowns and mRNA vaccines had no basis yet we got them. And they killed.

I say again, USA and Israeli military cannot defeat Iran. In this manner. You are emboldening them, they are martyrs, it is more powerful, they are more powerful dead. The religious Ayatollah leader killed by Israeli and US bombs is more powerful today, dead. He is a martyr. He is transcended to them. We killed their spiritual leader. I do not think we stopped to think what that means. It is as if a group of people or nation killed the Pope. And believe this, that islamic spiritual leader is more powerful now…why? he grew in power dead. You gave them what they sought. MARTYRDOM. The highest calling to them. He did not even hide. Do you understand that?

No doubt he ruled harsh and punitive and brutish and a dictator. His peoples may have wanted to be free of the religious rule but it was their call to make. Not ours. All we needed was to keep America safe and defend her. Always. But IMO as long as it took, it was the Iranian Persian people to handle their business. Not USA. And if this was a matter with Israel, then leave it to them. Two. Sure you can keep bombing, and you can as a result, indeed suffer people, and kill many, but you cannot defeat them, they will never give up. As we Americans must never give up or step back. If ever attacked. We defend to the very end. Their battle is a religious spiritual one Sir, it is different, it is an idea that cannot be defeated. To them. It is people defending their HOMELAND.

Sometimes as leaders we need to make the decisions that are tough. It is time Sir. You are at the Winston Churchill moment. Getting out now faces you, now, or it will be worse as time goes on. Gen Z and American young today are different than in Iraq and Afghanistan war. They UNDERSTAND. Sophisticated. Nuanced. Finessed on the issues. Cannot be easily fooled as prior.

We are counting on you. Sir. Long live USA, long live our precious military, long live you POTUS Trump, someone I greatly admire, and I am praying today for your success, may the lord cover you and grant you gracious mercy and lead you to the right best decisions here! For America! First! Then the rest! I want innocent Iranians, Israeli, USA peoples to be safe, and this to end. And let us try for a better tomorrow, a better world! find a way Sir, as POTUS Trump, to work this out via ceasefire and peace deals, something. Win win. Not blood loss, not deaths.

‘The first week of the military operation in Iran is coming to a close, and one thing is already clear: the US hasn’t managed to deliver a knockout blow to Iran and repeat the ‘Venezuela scenario’.

Washington and West Jerusalem have apparently realized that regime change in Iran is impossible without a ground invasion, and are looking for candidates to carry it out.

The Kurds in Iraq and Iran

The Kurds are a stateless ethnic group. Following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, they have spread across Türkiye, Syria, Iran, and Iraq where they constitute a persecuted minority. The Kurds’ ongoing fight for independence has often been exploited by external players who promised them statehood but betrayed them when their services were no longer required.

The Iraqi Kurds came the closest to achieving independence. After the Iraq War, they solidified control over northern Iraq. They have a modest economy and most importantly, their own militia, the Peshmerga. Kurdish communities also exist on the Iranian border. This makes the Peshmerga the most likely candidate for boots on the ground in Iran.

Tensions are growing in the areas of Iran and Iraq populated by the Kurds. Reports indicate that Iran has launched preemptive strikes against Kurdish camps near Erbil in Iraq, while Israeli airstrikes targeted Bukan, a Kurdish city on the Iranian side of the border.

Yesterday’s news about a Peshmerga offensive from Iraqi Kurdistan into Iran appears to be fake, but similar reports will probably follow. There are two key issues with the Kurdish militia, however. Firstly, despite having a rather large force (12 battalions numbering 3,000-5,000 troops each, and a considerable number of support personnel), the Peshmerga is a heterogeneous militia with only a handful of outdated Soviet tanks as heavy weaponry. Even if Iranian Kurds welcome them with open arms, it’s doubtful they can advance beyond Iran’s Kurdish regions. Therefore, any potential Kurdish offensive isn’t likely to succeed on a wide scale.

The second problem is that if Iraqi Kurds engage in combat within Iran, they risk being attacked by the Iraqi armed forces, with whom they have a tense relationship and against whom their militia was formed in the first place.

Azerbaijan

Thursday morning began with reports of an Iranian drone striking the airport in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan. Much like the alleged Iranian missile fired towards Turkish airspace, this is almost certainly an Israeli provocation.

The reasoning is similar to the idea with the Kurds: since northern Iran is home to a significant ethnic Azerbaijani population, this might tempt Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with the prospect of seizing part of Iranian territory and the Iranian section of the Caspian Sea.

However, direct involvement in the war would pose unacceptable risks for Azerbaijan. Oil is Azerbaijan’s main source of income, and the country’s main oil-producing regions lie in the Caspian Sea, which makes them vulnerable to Iranian drone attacks. At most, we can expect localized operations along the border aimed at securing control over the land corridor to Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan’s exclave separated from the rest of the country by Armenia and Iran.

Other players

Pakistan is also eyeing Iran in a predatory manner, despite official promises to stay out of the conflict.

Theoretically, Arab nations could also get involved in the conflict, but for now, they hesitate to attack Iran. The Kurds are likely to be the most active group, while Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and the Gulf Arab states will bide their time, waiting for the US and Israel to ‘corner the beast’ with air strikes so they can later pounce on it.

The pressing question is whether this plan will work. Although the US and Israel can sustain an aerial campaign for quite some time, the critical issue is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which will restore the operation of the region’s oil and gas sector. If the US and Israel manage to reopen it within a couple of weeks (by neutralizing Iranian missile and drone launch sites), Iran will lose its main leverage. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would be a significant strategic defeat for Tehran.

Proxy forces

Countries like Russia and China could potentially step in and help Iran. China could provide financial resources and, to some extent, military supplies, while Russia could serve as a logistical support base, and offer advanced military expertise and additional armaments.

In this scenario, Iran could become Russia and China’s proxy, potentially serving as a battering ram against the US, much like Ukraine has been against Russia. However, such a scenario raises many questions – first of all in regard to Iran and China.

There’s currently no indication that Iran has formally requested military assistance from Russia. Today, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that no such requests have been made. If so, it seems we’ll have to wait until Tehran selects a new leader and clarifies its position.

And a few words about China’s stance. For Beijing to seriously back Tehran, it would need to overcome its reservations and embrace a wartime approach. This carries risks, since support for Iran could lead to prolonged disruptions in oil production in the Persian Gulf. This would primarily affect China, the region’s largest oil buyer.

Moreover, a protracted war and the resulting oil crisis could lead to a global economic crisis that would be deeply troubling for China’s export-driven economy. So it’s plausible that China may stay away from direct confrontation.

***

The situation surrounding Iran is escalating and drawing more players into the mix. The fate of the conflict hinges on two factors: can the US and Israel facilitate a ground invasion of Iran through intermediaries, and can Russia, China, and Iran mirror the roles played by the US, Europe, and Ukraine?

If so, the war in Iran stands a strong chance of becoming the second major conflict of the new multipolar era, following Ukraine.’