Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

It is time to end this failed mission, the US and Israel cannot defeat Iran. combined, unless Israel drops a nuclear bomb or two and even then...and then we have Russia and China waiting to lob theirs. so its over. time to wrap it up...I want POTUS Trump to lead.

Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

IMO it is time to wrap this up and bring it to an end, today, declare it’s over! POTUS Trump, I call on your great leadership, you are a good man, human being, you want the best for all, I know, you must seek peace now, must find a negotiated peace deal, cease fire, you lead Sir, Iran’s leadership is removed, make it a couple more days, degrade Iran’s war ability? make that the only goal, so that when we walk that cannot wage war nefariously on anyone (not that they were doing that to warrant this bombing), make it a 100% perfect targeting so no loss of life of innocent Iranians, or our military, Israeli, no military. No one. No civilians. Leave their infrastructure in place. To live. We will never want a future world where other nations (and they are coming) will park their aircraft carriers in the Atlantic and Gulf etc. and lob bombs into NYC or Miami or Boston or Texas etc. We never want that. Fly planes into our airspace bombing us and sending missiles from their submarines. We never want that. But we have set the standard have we not? I pray we never ever face it, even 25 years from now for our children and grandchildren to live through that.

POTUS Trump I respect you greatly and want your full success and safety, always! I have defended you when others walk away and hammer you and despise you and smear you. I think in you there is good, real good. I think you are a good man. I call on you.

Now.

It is time to bring this to a close. To then spend years trying to fix the relationships we have destroyed even across Europe, for it is in tatters. To always save American lives etc., for this will suck us in so very deep, POTUS Trump, IMO you have no idea what is happening and how they are sucking you in, the USA and Israeli military cannot defeat Iran. Not with aerial bombing. And we cannot risk boots on the ground; we are in effect unifying the Middle East, the arab world, and China and Russia may get involved. It is time to end this. Find a ceasefire, set terms, and implement, and let us try to mend what we can and move on. This bombing IMO had no basis. Just like the lockdowns and mRNA vaccines had no basis yet we got them. And they killed.

I say again, USA and Israeli military cannot defeat Iran. In this manner. You are emboldening them, they are martyrs, it is more powerful, they are more powerful dead. The religious Ayatollah leader killed by Israeli and US bombs is more powerful today, dead. No doubt he ruled harsh and punitive and brutish and a dictator. But IMO as long as it took, it was the Iranian Persian people to handle their business. Not USA. Sure you can keep bombing, and you can as a result, indeed suffer people, and kill many, but you cannot defeat them, they will never give up. As we Americans must never give up or step back. If ever attacked. We defend to the very end. Their battle is a religious spiritual one Sir, it is different, it is an idea that cannot be defeated. To them.

Sometimes as leaders we need to make the decisions that are tough. It is time Sir. We are counting on you. Long live USA, long live our precious military, long live you and I am praying today for your success, may the lord cover you and grant you gracious mercy and lead you to the right best decisions here! I want innocent Iranians, Israeli, USA peoples to be safe, and this to end. And let us try for a better tomorrow, a better world! find a way Sir, as POTUS Trump, to work this out via ceasefire and peace deals, something. Win win. Not blood loss, not deaths.

