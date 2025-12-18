Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Too late for deep reading but the beginning comment about fascism = corporatism, as per Mussolini's definition of Fascism is what I have been telling people for many years now. Americans have such a hard time seeing capitalism as an economic system more in line with Fascism than democracy as political systems. Capitalism morphed into corporatism many years ago but the pubic has a serious issue confronting the belief system that Capitalism IS Democracy. This is what propaganda has done quite successfully. If any structural change is to happen the public must be disabused of this belief system so they can clearly see what is happening. Trump is a corporatist, a political fascist and someone that sees no value in empathy for the public or anyone that gets in his way. This is not to say the Democrats are any better but Trump is rageful and boastful about his sociopathic beliefs.

