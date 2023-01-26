Fauci Flashback: you take the vaccine, a year goes by & everything is fine, then give it to 500 people & everyone is fine, then you give it to thousands & it takes 12 years for all hell to break loose
Fauci: "and then what have you done"?
Fauci knew and knows that unless you conduct the proper long-term duration surveillance in a drug or vaccine trial, that you cannot know the safety. And if you did give it without the proper study, after some time, all hell will break loose.
FLASHBACK: Tony Fauci expresses concerns about the long-term effects of an AIDS vaccine. FAUCI: "You take it, and a year goes by...Then you find out that it takes twelve years for all hell to break loose."
It's not taking 12 years for all hell to break loose. But, wait another 10 years and it will be hell.
Indeed, “What have you done?”