pandemic potential, with no therapeutic & could replicate efficiently in primary human airway cells.’

I wanted to remind you of this seminal Menachery et al. study (Baric seeming as lead study scientist).

Title: “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence”

‘Additionally, in vivo experiments demonstrate replication of the chimeric virus in mouse lung with notable pathogenesis. Evaluation of available SARS-based immune-therapeutic and prophylactic modalities revealed poor efficacy; both monoclonal antibody and vaccine approaches failed to neutralize and protect from infection with CoVs using the novel spike protein. On the basis of these findings, we synthetically re-derived an infectious full-length SHC014 recombinant virus and demonstrate robust viral replication both in vitro and in vivo . Our work suggests a potential risk of SARS-CoV re-emergence from viruses currently circulating in bat populations.’

This one study in 2015 by Menachary et al. told us that these psycho scientists using US tax-payer money and doing this ILLEGALLY, had just created a chimera stitched together virus of serious grave potential to infect human upper airway cells and go on to cause grave illness…this one study allows us to argue and based on evidence that emerged, the existence of something not in 2020 or 2019 but way before, already circulating and if so then the US population and global population was already immune, immune systems had seen this prior and that there was NO, zero reason for lockdowns or any mRNA vaccine…and the frightening issue is all the health agency people knew this…they conspired against Trump, knowing they knew what was out there, that we were immune, that they were using a fraud PCR manufactured fake non-pandemic and using the PCR over-cycled beyond 24 cycles thus it was only detecting viral dust, fragments, old virus, old coronavirus, and 95% of the time ONLY non-infectious, non-consequential non-pathological virus.

All of COVID was a lie and all polices and actions e.g. OWS, the umbrella of OWS, the ‘countermeasures, the military role, the non-neutralizing, non-sterilizing (not stopping infection or transmission) negatively effective mRNA vaccine by Malone and Bourla and Bancel et al.; all was a lie. Today I see Trump as still beyond his depth, not fully understanding the cluster-fuck placed on him, how wrapped up, roped and tied by the Outlaw Josie Wales, by pharma, by Cassidy et al., the conspiration against him in 2020, to topple him (and they did), and really, he remains mired and ensconced in it and his administration has placed nominated persons to top alphabet health agency positions and de-balled them and now have them talking a whole load of drivel, tripe, utter bullshit in media on stages (their jobs being to roll out MORE mRNA vaccine and misdirect you from accountability)…to do all to cover up and protect against the decisions to bring OWS and the mRNA vaccine that killed, as there is liability if the truth is really known and if POTUS Trump admits blame belongs to him. If he admits the reality.

SOURCE:

https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985/

Nature Medicine volume 21, pages1508–1513 (2015) Cite this article

They had boldly told us they just conducted gain-of-function and created a pandemic chimeric coronavirus, in this one paper.

They reported (key statement):

‘…Using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system 2 , we generated ( means we created ) and characterized a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014 in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone.

The results indicate that group 2b viruses encoding the SHC014 spike in a wild-type backbone can efficiently use multiple orthologs of the SARS receptor human angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE2) ( to gain entry to the host cell and in other words, infect ), replicate efficiently in primary human airway cells and achieve in vitro titers equivalent to epidemic strains of SARS-CoV.

Additionally, in vivo experiments demonstrate replication of the chimeric virus in mouse lung with notable pathogenesis ( that means severe ill and death ).

Evaluation of available SARS-based immune-therapeutic and prophylactic modalities revealed poor efficacy; both monoclonal antibody and vaccine approaches failed to neutralize and protect from infection with CoVs using the novel spike protein. ( means nothing worked even then to control and mitigate the death they created ).

On the basis of these findings, we synthetically re-derived an infectious full-length SHC014 recombinant virus and demonstrate robust viral replication both in vitro and in vivo . ( means we showed in the lab and outside the lab, test tube and animal that we created a deadly pandemic coronavirus with nothing capable of controlling it ).

Our work suggests a potential risk of SARS-CoV re-emergence from viruses currently circulating in bat populations.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.