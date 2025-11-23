Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
27m

Hi Paul, how are you today? Did you read that everyone who got the vaxx has amyloid microclots circulating in their blood? Even some people who did NOT get a shot, like myself. But they have discovered that Nattokinase is very effective at helping to rid the blood of them.

Now, if we can just see Fauci charged with lying to Congress, and murder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
7m

Everything Fauci and Birx said on TV and to Trump were lies. The masks didn't protect you, they actually had you rebreathing your exhaust. Disgusting. The virus was much smaller than the mask. The 6 feet apart was insane...came from a high school science test, no validation whatsoever. Closing the country down was stupidity...get outside in the sun. Those jabs, Operation Warp Speed, and Trump and Big Pharma all lied...the jabs didn't keep you from getting Covid, and they killed and disabled millions. Operation depopulation. Negligent homicide to first degree murder. All are guilty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture