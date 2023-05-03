Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
May 3, 2023

In Iran we have a saying, “Daroog-Goo hefz na-darad!” - “A liar has no memory!”

Liars have a hard time keeping their stories straight over time..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barb Johnson's avatar
Barb Johnson
May 3, 2023

We are so with you Dr . Paul ! We can never forget what Fauci did or let him and everyone else involved in the Scamdemic just walk away ! Hold all accountable ! Fauci , Collins , Bourla ,Birx , Walensky , etc… We know them all , we know what they did , we need to let them know we are coming for them …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture