He is trying to distance himself from the harms of the COVID lunacy but we must not let him, he thinks he is smart but he is not, he is crooked, thats all…he thinks he has a play on words you cannot understand but not so, listen carefully:

SOURCE:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1651268684566896642

“...When people say, ‘Fauci shut down the economy’ — it wasn’t Fauci. The CDC was the organization that made those recommendations. I happened to be perceived as the personification of the recommendations. But show me a school that I shut down and show me a factory that I shut down. Never. I never did. I gave a public-health recommendation that echoed the C.D.C.’s recommendation, and people made a decision based on that. But I never criticized the people who had to make the decisions one way or the other.”

Now is this how you perceived what Fauci was saying during COVID or did he not represent ‘the science’ as he said and did you not trust him? He knew that the public trusted and ate it up, ate the bullshit duplicituous corrupted statements up and he was screwing you/us all the way and he knew the con was on us, he was a snake oils salesman like even many in the COVID movement itself. He knew you trusted and trusted authority figures. He knew most doctors and academic researchers depended on NIH/NIAID funding, that he had a direct or indirect hand in funding, him and Francis Collins, that type of malfeasant, and that most US university and even funding bodies were locked to NIH funding and that no one would go against him, would question him, else their lives would become what it really always was, empty and miserable, as he would yank their grants and they could no longer sleep in the lab and spend each waking hour writing grants and sucking off the teets of the tax payer purse for grants, in a sense stealing the tax payer money studying why grass grows, crap like that! But Fauci was the guy and you did not dare question the lockdowns, the school closures, the mask mandates, the business closures, the fraud mRNA technology gene injections knowing it was wrong and deadly. You chose to keep sucking off the tax payer but now running to the hills.

We won’t let you. We will get you into the right legal hearings. We will.