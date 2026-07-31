isolation of our vulnerable, abuse, toxic sedatives like propofol, ketamine, midazolam etc., deadly Remdesivir (kidney liver toxic) and deadly ventilators by Kushner. Yes more deaths came under Biden administration but it is Trump who really believed the fake fraud non-pandemic COVID was real, and it was he who fell for it and approved lockdowns and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine that killed…I do not blame him but let us be honest, deaths were due to the medical response, the lock off of beds as COVID beds, the denial of potential treatments like antibiotics, blood thinners (whatever this was caused massive micro thrombi in blood, less of a respiratory issue), anti0infectives denial etc.

so Fauci is protecting Trump for they lied to him as Task Force and deceived him and he approved their inept ‘Trump presidency defeating’ fuckery thinking it was real and he would save millions when the lockdowns and Malone RFK Jr Bourla Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine saved NOT ONE life. It was all a lie! all of it and Trump fell for it. the issue is people died due to his approvals that he was misled to give, so he nor any of the fucking clowns, the Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse, can admit the truth.

Fauci is protecting Trump with the 5th…for if he told the truth, they would need to explain how and why they fucked Trump with lies…all of them. Trump cannot reverse Fauci’s pardons etc. for then his will need to be reversed e.g. Kushner’s dad et al. This is all a game, a posture game to misdirect the public about Iran et al. failure, clusterfuck of a failure where USA has lost this war to Iran. cannot win unless we nuke them or invade with one million for 20 years. can we do either? failure of the cover up of pedophile Epstein where some in Trump’s own orbit (and possible administration….can someone get Lutnick to answer just one question please) were into fucking little girls with braces, may have been…not Trump, I do not believe he was into that nor did any of that, but his friends were and are…they are being protected.