Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

I definitely agree -- Fauci pleading the 5th wasn't just to protect himself, it was to protect Trump and a whole bunch of others in the COVID Crime gang -- tens of thousands in number around the world!

The way it works is quite simple: Fat Rats PROTECT each other, always, with all their might and resources, even breaking the law to do so, as long as their gang members remain free.

To illustrate using mathematical lingo, consider the set of Fat Rats: {Bush1, Bush2, , Clinton1, Clinton2, Obama, Biden, Fauci, and Trump}. Each member in that 8-element set will *always* protect every other member of the set reciprocally, using every resource at their disposal.

Mind you, the actual set has tens of thousands of elements, foreign and domestic.

Also, at times it may *seem* like they're "against each other". One example of that is "Lock her up!!" (NOTHING happened!) Another example is the recent "Fauci Senate hearings". Fauci sat there taking insult after insult. For $$$millions of dollars, and to remain free, yeah, Fauci will take the insults!

All of those events are to create the *ILLUSION* that what I've describe isn't so, that it's "crazy conspiracy theory", that we have "a functioning, moral, legal system of checks and balances", to create "plausible deniability", to make stupid people believe that we are led by "good people".

Nothing could be further from the truth. It's a gang of sadistic, psychopathic criminals making sure that they all remain free to enjoy the fruits of their criminal actions.

You disagree? Fine. Just consider the evidence - past, present and future - and decide if my description (call it a "theory") does or does not not highly correlate with what's happening.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
8m

Fauci and his team would threaten us at HHS that he would leak Trump was muzzling him...during COVID...it was a huge PR issue

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