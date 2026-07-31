Fauci pleading the 5th was & is NOT to protect himself or Biden, but it was to protect POTUS Trump & we should be glad for Trump was misled & lied to about the OWS lockdowns, the Malone Bourla Pfizer
mRNA deadly vaccine as to effectiveness & safety etc. & the deaths (the more deaths under Biden) are really due to the Malone RFK Jr. Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine & deadly medical response of DNR
isolation of our vulnerable, abuse, toxic sedatives like propofol, ketamine, midazolam etc., deadly Remdesivir (kidney liver toxic) and deadly ventilators by Kushner. Yes more deaths came under Biden administration but it is Trump who really believed the fake fraud non-pandemic COVID was real, and it was he who fell for it and approved lockdowns and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine that killed…I do not blame him but let us be honest, deaths were due to the medical response, the lock off of beds as COVID beds, the denial of potential treatments like antibiotics, blood thinners (whatever this was caused massive micro thrombi in blood, less of a respiratory issue), anti0infectives denial etc.
so Fauci is protecting Trump for they lied to him as Task Force and deceived him and he approved their inept ‘Trump presidency defeating’ fuckery thinking it was real and he would save millions when the lockdowns and Malone RFK Jr Bourla Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine saved NOT ONE life. It was all a lie! all of it and Trump fell for it. the issue is people died due to his approvals that he was misled to give, so he nor any of the fucking clowns, the Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse, can admit the truth.
Fauci is protecting Trump with the 5th…for if he told the truth, they would need to explain how and why they fucked Trump with lies…all of them. Trump cannot reverse Fauci’s pardons etc. for then his will need to be reversed e.g. Kushner’s dad et al. This is all a game, a posture game to misdirect the public about Iran et al. failure, clusterfuck of a failure where USA has lost this war to Iran. cannot win unless we nuke them or invade with one million for 20 years. can we do either? failure of the cover up of pedophile Epstein where some in Trump’s own orbit (and possible administration….can someone get Lutnick to answer just one question please) were into fucking little girls with braces, may have been…not Trump, I do not believe he was into that nor did any of that, but his friends were and are…they are being protected.
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I definitely agree -- Fauci pleading the 5th wasn't just to protect himself, it was to protect Trump and a whole bunch of others in the COVID Crime gang -- tens of thousands in number around the world!
The way it works is quite simple: Fat Rats PROTECT each other, always, with all their might and resources, even breaking the law to do so, as long as their gang members remain free.
To illustrate using mathematical lingo, consider the set of Fat Rats: {Bush1, Bush2, , Clinton1, Clinton2, Obama, Biden, Fauci, and Trump}. Each member in that 8-element set will *always* protect every other member of the set reciprocally, using every resource at their disposal.
Mind you, the actual set has tens of thousands of elements, foreign and domestic.
Also, at times it may *seem* like they're "against each other". One example of that is "Lock her up!!" (NOTHING happened!) Another example is the recent "Fauci Senate hearings". Fauci sat there taking insult after insult. For $$$millions of dollars, and to remain free, yeah, Fauci will take the insults!
All of those events are to create the *ILLUSION* that what I've describe isn't so, that it's "crazy conspiracy theory", that we have "a functioning, moral, legal system of checks and balances", to create "plausible deniability", to make stupid people believe that we are led by "good people".
Nothing could be further from the truth. It's a gang of sadistic, psychopathic criminals making sure that they all remain free to enjoy the fruits of their criminal actions.
You disagree? Fine. Just consider the evidence - past, present and future - and decide if my description (call it a "theory") does or does not not highly correlate with what's happening.
Fauci and his team would threaten us at HHS that he would leak Trump was muzzling him...during COVID...it was a huge PR issue