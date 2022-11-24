Fauci: remember what he said about asymptomatic transmission of COVID in February March 2020? that "asymptomatic transmission is not the main driver of [any] outbreak."
Maria van Kerkhove, WHO: "We know from a lot of experience...that people that claim to be asymptomatic, when you go back & interview them they were in the early stages of actually developing symptoms"
SOURCE:
Does The New Coronavirus Spread Silently?
Do your stalwart multi-jabbed normie friends a solid: send them a link to this documentary film.
Subtitles but some of the interviews are conducted in English.
Not "sensationalized".
Very thorough.
Say something like:
"Hey there! How's it going? I've followed the science for 32 months and counting. Might it be time for you to begin to catch up?
Happy Thanksgiving."
Or something... (Yes. I know. Another excercise in futility.)
THE GREAT RESET
https://rumble.com/v1vh8js-the-big-reset-movie-great-reset-plandemic-and-vaccines-documentary.html
Clear to me that Gates and the Dimocrats told Fauci to obey. Also clear to me is this had been planned for a long time.US federal law on bioweapons reclassified as public health measures, 1969 to present.
2022.11.21 Statutory History Orientation Memo (PDF)
To help them get up to speed as quickly as possible, I was also asked to provide a short synopsis at the top of the memo.
NUTSHELL: US Government since 1969 has incrementally transferred/hidden the joint DOD+HHS Chemical and Biological Warfare Program (50 USC 32) in the Public Health Service Act (42 USC 201) and Food Drug and Cosmetics Act (21 USC 9), such that federally-funded, federally-directed public health programs and products are actually bioterrorism programs and biological and chemical weapon attacks.
The government's purpose is to commit mass murder/depopulate the world, without public knowledge and without legal consequence, and enslave survivors for wealth and power centralization through digitized 'vaccine' passports and digital currencies, without public knowledge and without public resistance.
https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/stopping-conditions