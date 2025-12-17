I have said before, let judges, juries, courts proper legal system drag these fuckers like Fauci, Malone, yes Malone center stage, the con grifter, Bourla, Hahn, Azar, Jha, Walensky, Birx, Bancel etc. into courts and try them and if courts find them guilty of causing deaths needlessly, reckless with their deadly lockdowns and mRNA vaccine, and the courts say hang them, then we hang all on White House lawn…all!

TITLE:

Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenza viruses, and other respiratory viruses

Read this:

This CELL paper by Fauci is actually a real headache for him and implicates him in very destructive activities. I think it can help incarcerate him, Francis Collins, Bourla, Bancel, Walensky etc. Why? They know what they did, they know the vaccine failed day one! They knew about the risk of original antigenic sin (immune imprinting, immune fixation), paradoxical priming (auto-immunity), viral immune escape, and antibody-dependent enhancement of infection and/or disease.

The emotional, psychological, and societal damage and scars will be life-long. Forever. From what Fauci et al. did with the COVID response and these fraud mRNA gene shots. For most of it, the lockdown lunacy and the gene injection, made no sense and was not grounded in any sound science. Moreover, it quickly morphed into power-drunkenness. What those we trusted did to us, was monstrous on so many levels with so many years lost to us as adults and our children. We could not even bury our dead and our family and friends died alone, cold, often isolated with no human contact in the hospital system. They terrorized, shamed, ostracized, demeaned, scorned, censored, and propagandized us simply for asking questions and wanting to make our own decisions.

There were never any randomized controlled trials to show the shot reduced hospitalization, death etc. and the observational studies have been poorly conducted, short duration, small sample sizes, small event outcome numbers, did not control effectively for natural immunity across comparative groups, nor early treatment, nor baseline differences, nor co-morbidities, and did not control for the ‘healthy vaccinee effect bias’ where vaccinated people are typically healthier to begin with.

To date, we have no definitive evidence that these shots ever reduced hospitalizations, severity, death. None.

Is Fauci now pleading for amnesty like Oster and this eugenics proponent and time fame grifter Kevin Bass? This paper tells us that vaccines on the whole CANNOT work against respiratory infections like common cold, flu, COVID. CANNOT. And those bringing it know and knew this, including Fauci. Fauci and Francis Collins knew that the flu vaccine was pure garbage and does not work, and that it is an annual lie perpetrated on people, especially to elderly.

This CELL paper by Fauci really tells us that the nation and world were taken on a Clown car ride by CDC, FDA, NIH etc. and that they are all frauds and malfeasants for the damage they have done. Fauci and Bourla and Bancel and Francis Collins pushed vaccines that drive and drove immune tolerance and damaged underlying immune systems. They knew. I repeat, the COVID gene injections must be removed from market and all players involved, all, from mRNA to vaccine, must be thoroughly investigated and must be jailed once definitive wrong is shown!

SOURCE:

https://www.cell.com/cell-host-microbe/fulltext/S1931-3128(22)00572-8?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#%20

Let me begin this mind-blowing review of this CELL paper and I will highlight in italics, lines or passages that are important:

Abstract of CELL paper by Fauci (bolded next):

Viruses that replicate in the human respiratory mucosa without infecting systemically, including influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, endemic coronaviruses, RSV, and many other “common cold” viruses, cause significant mortality and morbidity and are important public health concerns. Because these viruses generally do not elicit complete and durable protective immunity by themselves, they have not to date been effectively controlled by licensed or experimental vaccines. In this review, we examine challenges that have impeded development of effective mucosal respiratory vaccines, emphasizing that all of these viruses replicate extremely rapidly in the surface epithelium and are quickly transmitted to other hosts, within a narrow window of time before adaptive immune responses are fully marshaled. We discuss possible approaches to developing next-generation vaccines against these viruses, in consideration of several variables such as vaccine antigen configuration, dose and adjuventation, route and timing of vaccination, vaccine boosting, adjunctive therapies, and options for public health vaccination polices.

Now passages from the paper in italics:

Because these viruses generally do not elicit complete and durable protective immunity by themselves, they have not to date been effectively controlled by licensed or experimental vaccines.

Did you read this statement by Fauci in the abstract and thus immediately, how this opens key questions about the COVID vaccine?

Until the emergence of COVID-19, influenza had for many decades been the deadliest vaccine-preventable viral respiratory disease, one for which only less than suboptimal vaccines are available. Over the years, influenza vaccines have never been able to elicit durable protective immunity against seasonal influenza virus strains, even against non-drifted strains…their effectiveness against clinically apparent infection is decidedly suboptimal, ranging from 14% to 60% over the past 15 influenza seasons.

What about that, does not give you any confidence in the flu shot, does it?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid development and deployment of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines has saved innumerable lives and helped to achieve early partial pandemic control. However, as variant SARS-CoV-2 strains have emerged, deficiencies in these vaccines reminiscent of influenza vaccines have become apparent. The vaccines for these two very different viruses have common characteristics: they elicit incomplete and short-lived protection against evolving virus variants that escape population immunity.

Basically the COVID vaccine is junk.

In stark contrast, the non-systemic respiratory viruses such as influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV tend to have significantly shorter incubation periods (Table 1) and rapid courses of viral replication. They replicate predominantly in local mucosal tissue, without causing viremia, and do not significantly encounter the systemic immune system or the full force of adaptive immune responses, which take at least 5–7 days to mature, usually well after the peak of viral replication and onward transmission to others. SARS-CoV-2 “RNAemia” (circulation of viral RNA in the bloodstream, as is seen with most mucosal respiratory virus infections, as distinct from viremia, in which infectious viruses can be cultured from the blood), has been reported, and RT-PCR levels of viral RNA have been linked to severe disease, similar to studies of influenza RNAemia. As a result, the non-systemically replicating respiratory viruses, apparently including SARS-CoV-2, tend to repeatedly re-infect people over their lifetimes without ever eliciting complete and durable protection.

Here Fauci tells you in his own words that the systemic vaccinal antibodies (adaptive response) e.g. circulating IgG (neutralizing) have near zero chance of bumping up against virus residing in the respiratory mucosal layers (in nostrils, upper respiratory tract etc.). In other words, a vaccine-induced humoral response (in your blood stream after leaving injection site) cannot abrogate respiratory infections.

Taking all of these factors into account, it is not surprising that none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines. This observation raises a question of fundamental importance: if natural mucosal respiratory virus infections do not elicit complete and long-term protective immunity against reinfection, how can we expect vaccines, especially systemically administered non-replicating vaccines, to do so?

Again, Fauci, this after helping mandate these fraud injections on millions of people, is saying how could we expect vaccines like the COVID vaccine to work? It is administered systemically (deltoid muscle and vaccinal antibodies enters the systemic circulation) while the virus lands in the mucosa (nose mouth etc.). In short, they could have never worked and Bhakdi said this from day one!

Another important factor to consider is that although RNA viruses share a similar inherent RNA-dependent RNA polymerase error rate, different viruses (and different open reading frames within their genomes) differ in their tolerance for mutation. Mutational constraints can be related to frequent overlapping open reading frames or functional constraints on the acquisition of nonsynonymous mutations as is the case, for example, with measles virus. In contrast, the external influenza A virus hemagglutinin and neuraminidase proteins are comparatively plastic, and positively selected nonsynonymous mutations result in immunologically significant antigenic drift, by the acquisition of nonsynonymous mutations in antigenic epitopes, as well as by altering the N-linked glycosylation patterns. Rapid antigenic drift affects the control of annual influenza epidemics and complicates the effort to produce broadly protective, “universal” influenza vaccines. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has shown a similar plasticity, with the emergence of multiple variants with altered antigenicity that has complicated its control through current vaccination strategies.

So Fauci is saying here that there are extensive mutations and thus a mismatch between induced vaccinal antibodies and the circulating sub-variants. Then why do and did they push vaccine that cannot work? For example, the now failed bivalent booster (contains original Wuhan strain and BA.5 sub-variant clade that is not predominant now e.g. XBB 1.5 is). Same with influenza vaccine. Failures. Then why force it and lie to the public?

The terms “disease tolerance” and “immune tolerance” refer to the still-incompletely characterized but distinct category of mammalian immune defense mechanisms that allow hosts to “accept” infection and other antigenic stimuli to optimize survival (reviewed in Medzhitov et al. and Iwasaki et al.)…The immunologic “Faustian bargain” between tolerance versus infection control, which permits transient, moderated infection by respiratory agents of low or intermediate pathogenicity to restrain the destructive forces of an immune elimination response may be problematic for vaccine control of respiratory viruses, not only in the local and systemic sensing of vaccine antigens but also in eliciting optimal immune responses.

Did Fauci know about ‘tolerance’ by the immune system and how destructive it could be? You bet he did!

See here on tolerance, recall this recent paper by Irrgang et al. on IgG4 class-switch, which is nascent in the literature but tells us that tolerance to the spike is a huge problem.

This finding:

‘Here, we report that several months after the second vaccination, SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies were increasingly composed of noninflammatory IgG4, which were further boosted by a third mRNA vaccination and/or SARS-CoV-2 variant breakthrough infections.’

SOURCE:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36548397/

Back to Fauci’s CELL paper:

As of 2022, after more than 60 years of experience with influenza vaccines, very little improvement in vaccine prevention of infection has been noted. As pointed out decades ago, and still true today, the rates of effectiveness of our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases.

Inspires confidence, does it not?

Remember this recent publication by Shrestha et al.? Its showed that the more doses you had, the more COVID and the unvaccinated (0 doses) fared best, see graph below.