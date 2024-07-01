Fauci said what? "It's been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullsh*t, and they get vaccinated.” So this criminal bitch Fauci who treated
NOT one COVID patient, a technocrat, FAUCI para said this "once people feel empowered and protected...legally, you will have schools, colleges say you want to come here, you gonna get vaccinated
Big corporations like Amazon & Facebook etc. will say you get vaccinated to work here to work for us…its been proven that when you make it difficult in their lives around have to take vaccination, they lose their ideological bullshit…we make it hard, we will make sure the ideological bullshit will not get in the way…making it hard for people to live with no vaccination”…para
Go minute 2.47…
listen…
Now the little bitch Fauci says para ‘its not what I really meant’…
https://x.com/i/status/1797706211254829377
Demon Fauci for the firing squad. Crimes against humanity.