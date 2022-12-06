Fauci the Mengele, Barbi, & Hess of our time: Lara Logan is right! Fauci thought he would be Jonas Salk of our time, American virologist who developed one of the 1st successful polio vaccines; WRONG!
Fauci and his ilk like Francis Collins are Hess, Barbi, Mengele all wrapped up into one! Those evil devils who devastated & killed innocent Jews, those untermensche, those worst than devils!
The polio vaccine was another weapon of genocide! Everything is a lie.
I can't Rember how many times I tried to tell people in the past of the medical corruption by a few greedy evil people only interested in how much money they could make at the expense of the health of the population. From the Rockefeller scam to government corruption. Every time I had to see a doctor; I always knew that person went by what they were told to do. Almost every visit the doctor would leave the room to consult the instructions that were to be followed. I would try to tell everyone I knew of this practice. It was almost as if I was wasting my breath and, in most cases, probably was. Still over the years I would continue to try let people know what I knew.
Now in today's world the response to what I said is still the same as all the years before, even with the evidence of corruption and jab harm being done to the people. I have managed, of course to make some see the truth but not nearly enough. Those who I know are jabbed won't be taking any more jabs, although I can't help but wonder what they may yet have to go through because of the jab. Makes me angry. Can't wait to see the evil get what they deserve.
I don't remember how I found your group but I'm so glad to find others who know what is happening to the world population as truth. I wish I found you sooner.
Because of the people trying to wake the sleeping, I'm sure some are seeing the truth or at least are having doubts about the safety of the jabs and are seeing how corrupt the system is. How could they not. May the sleeping continue to wake and see what is really happening.