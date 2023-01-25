Fauci's NIH Remdesivir was deadly, never worked, failed NIH trial & Fauci is a criminal, a real criminal, FDA EUA was criminal, kidney & liver toxic, criminal to approve for infants, newborns & above
A failed EBOLA drug and for the FDA to approve it for infants 7 pounds and above (as young as 28 days old), January 21st FDA approved it for all newborns, FDA is a criminal agency
I am proud to announce my affiliation with The Wellness Company. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch as well as Dr. Richard Amerling and Dr. Heather Gessling are also with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with great all natural supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. We are talking about scientifically researched supplements designed by leading physicians like Dr Peter McCullough. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system and purchase a membership with the The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Remdesivir murdered my brother in law.
He walked into the ER.
Immediately tested positive. Of course.
Immediately sedated, remdesiver and vent.
Kidneys shut down.
When does pneumonia shut down kidneys.
4 days is what it took.
I pleaded, get him out of there.
His sons in laws, are Drs.
They said yes. Great Fauci protocol.
I’m not a Dr. I’m a researcher…….
As long as our society allows fraudulent medical research to be the basis of marketing a drug for approval by the FDA. This will happen.. Remdesivir is just the latest. This is just the latest in a long line of deadly drugs that have been approved by the FDA over the last 50 years.!