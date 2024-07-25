FBI Director Wray now says FBI unsure if a bullet indeed hit Trump; now does it get more bizarre? I mean, by the hour, more madness we learn of, you cannot make this crap up!
Wray: 'With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,'; this is TWILIGHT zone shit; what say you?
'I don't know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else.'
FBI director casts doubt on whether Trump was struck by bullet during assassination attempt at rally | Daily Mail Online
What difference does it make if it was a bullet or shrapnel. There was an attempt on his life that failed. AND our government set it all up. How many bullet casings did they find on the roof. The told Cheatle how many they found and she refused to tell Congress what she was told by the FBI......BECAUSE it would prove there was more than one shooter. Anyone with half a brain doesn't need to rely on the FBI to tell us what happened because they are nothing but a bunch of murdering liars.
Oops! Sounds like the FBI knows nothing, hears nothing, sees nothing and does nothing when it comes to Republicans.