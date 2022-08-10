FBI ordered security cameras turned off at Mar-a-Lago during the raid, but they were not turned off. Now the FBI is demanding the footage to be handed over. hhhhhmmmm, very interesting, troubling...
Why are they so concerned with what’s on those security tapes? The Trump Team better make dozens of copies. Obviously there’s stuff on there that the FBI didn’t intend for anyone to see
And all you no-'STONES' republicans, NO 'promise' to investigate, just jailing time!
These people have revealed they are deranged, sick demented people, out of touch and spiraling, they are psychopaths and they are in your face using the powers of the government to go after their opponents and enemies and to take them out. They overplayed their hands this time.
SOURCE:
‘Gestapo-type tactics’: Republican lawmakers promise to investigate FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
Every time security cameras are turned off, someone is up to no good. Security camera failure often coincides with jarring events such as the suiciding of JE. I'm glad the cameras were on and I hope Trump can use the footage to trump the evil facists who raided his home. Disgusting behavoir on the part of the dems, the Biden regime, and the feds.
Love it that the cameras were working at Mara Lago. The FBI should be accountable for their crimes. They are not beyond the law but have been for a long time.