You killed many with the OWS and mRNA vaccine and know that we will hold you to account, as long as it takes, you are the COVID Taliban, mandarin! Your vaccine mandate was moot, DOA because the mRNA vaccine could not stop transmission. So how could have you mandated it if it had no societal benefit? What you did was wrong and you hurt many people, many took their lives for they lost their jobs after saying NO to the mandate. How do you fix that?

So F*Uk you!

mRNA gene vaccines now confront us and will reshape our lives. They will not stop! They know it is not safe, they know it even kills, they know it all, but they do not care!

We must stand with POTUS Trump, with all his devasting mistakes in deadly failed OWS and the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA gene vaccine, and we must hold up and support RFK Jr., let us help him, RFK Jr. try and to succeed! What do we have to lose at this stage? I trust them both! The rest, as far as I could spit!

I truly believe that RFK Jr. may hold the answers to us, and I will support him. I ask you to and to trust, let us give him so space, we may be pleasantly surprised. I know he was silenced, and we will deal with that too. His next actions will tell us lots. I however remain dismayed by some of the picks.

We have a chance here, it could go south but we must have some faith and trust. Yes, it looks dicey and wobbly with some of the recent 47 administration picks, I must say I am concerned of pharma and mRNA reach. But I won’t stand down nor you and we will hold them to account and call them out daily!

First, my mother is angry at me again for this as people called her to complain “did you hear what Paul wrote in his media posting?” Imagine that, my mom now is on my case.

Yes, ‘the big Kill’ is coming and I credit my friend Dr. Hodkinson for coining this phrase. #diedsuddenly. Yes, why is ‘died suddenly’ one of the most searched up words in media today? This hashtag #diedsuddenly

We did not deserve this as good people. That we be harmed this way with this fraud vaccine. Fraud PCR manufactured non-pandemic. They had their sick twisted hegemony dark intent, but did not have to harm us en route.

This is the Christmas with Trump’s victory that we celebrate our faiths, our religion, our Lord, life, our families, we be civil, good governance, peaceful, law abiding always, and we stand up now and wake to fu*k up and understand this is a real war, a real battle for your life and future and what you will leave for your children and grandchildren.

The almighty is weaving magic for us.

They have waged war on us for 4 to 5 years now and they will not stop. We have to continue stopping them at the ballot box and courts. We have no choice.

This is war, they are fighting war with you, death match, know the enemy and respond with clear thinking. Use your critical thinking now.

Fu*k them all for now every single vaccinated person with those fraud COVID Malone et al. mRNA shots have some vaccine injury. Yes. Pfizer and Moderna know this, Fauci et al. know this. They fu*ked your natural innate and adaptative immunity long-term. They cannot prove in any manner, how this fraud shot benefitted you for they know it never ever worked. All of it was a lie! All, this entire pandemic fraud for a dark reason we will come to learn soon.

Fu*k everything you did to us the last 5 years, lockdowns to vaccines, the sense of hopelessness, despair, helplessness, powerlessness. You filthy spiritually empty malfeasant people. Academically sloppy incompetent malfeasants at CDC, NIH, FDA and NIAID. All who stood back and partook knowing the fraud of your actions.

You beasts, you COVIDian Taliban, you Fauci and Francis Collins et al. damaged and killed it all, you killed clinical medicine for no one trusts any doctor anymore. You killed academic research, university education, you killed evidence-based medicine/EBM, you killed medical journal publishing, you killed it all in your putrid quests.

We (you, all readers here, all of us) are uniquely powerful people, individuals, young and old and for all the good you ever do, we praise and credit you and thank you. And for all the wrongs in COVID, we will ensure we get justice and accountability in the legal process, tribunals, hearings. We must.

I give a lot of credit to people like Emerald Robinson for her bravery, none like her. Over the target always.