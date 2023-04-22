FDA amended EUA for COVID bivalent mRNA technology booster (April 18th) (Pfzier-BioNTech & Moderna for original & BA4/BA5 clades); then CDC's ACIP advisory group met April 19th, 2023
VRBPAC (Jan 26th 2023); for this 'simplified' approach Dr. Wiseman below outlines the FAILURE & risk of the FDA & CDC decisions given no supporting data, omission of VAERS data on stroke signals
Dr. David Weisman (excellent scholarship) is lead scientist here:
ACIP April 19 2023: Bivalent primary series dosing with no directly supportive data and in the face of ever more resistant variants. Ischemic stroke signal in VAERS ignored. Written remarks CDC-2023-0028
SOURCE:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/370132212_ACIP_April_19_2023_Bivalent_primary_series_dosing_with_no_directly_supportive_data_and_in_the_face_of_ever_more_resistant_variants_Ischemic_stroke_signal_in_VAERS_ignored_Written_remarks_CDC-2023-0028
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I can remember when these lunatics said that I can't receive the magic bivalent juice because I didn't get the original double dose of the wooflu juice. Now for some strange reason they think that I want their one jab. They can toss off.
My first cousin was found dead if a stroke at home and I believe the jab is complicit.