Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nightflight's avatar
Nightflight
Apr 22, 2023

I can remember when these lunatics said that I can't receive the magic bivalent juice because I didn't get the original double dose of the wooflu juice. Now for some strange reason they think that I want their one jab. They can toss off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Christine Pincket's avatar
Christine Pincket
Apr 22, 2023

My first cousin was found dead if a stroke at home and I believe the jab is complicit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture