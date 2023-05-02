FDA & Pfizer knew, Dr. Walensky knew, that pregnant women & babies in utero would be poisoned by the mRNA technology COVID shot; they mandated this deadly vaccine (Amy Kelley & Dr. Naomi Wolf cry out)
This Twitter post by Wolf is shocking, it is on Rumble, please share this to inform the public, get the word out to every pregnant woman, tell them the risks, tell them about these vaccine monsters
SOURCE:
https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1OyJAVyvLAnxb
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hang her up. Hang her high. Her execution like all the rest, must be public and televised.
Would you care to persuade me how the Death Penalty and public execution 𝙞𝙨𝙣'𝙩 the only acceptable punishment for these monsters?
Daily Clout’s coverage of this document came a week after my original investigative report was published on Trial Site News on Saturday evening on April 22nd- the very day I single-handedly discovered the damning review amongst the latest data dump. I needed to email Amy Kelly/Naomi Wolf from Daily Clout who has a team of 1500+ going through the Pfizer documents, to update her article to include reference to my original report, she kindly responded and updated it. https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/pfizers-pregnancy-lactation-cumulative-review-reveals-damning-data-2b15c969