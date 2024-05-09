FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told the US senate that the FDA is preparing for a possible jump of bird flu to humans? My questions are: 1)why? as we have no indication of this 2)key is what will 47
aka POTUS Trump as he will be the next POTUS 47, what will he do about this creeping deception by FDA, CDC, NIH etc. given what these animals did to the nation, world, him with the fake fraud COVID
Let me as clear as I can be, there must be NO debate or discussion on
1)lockdowns for H5N1 bird flu…there must be none as none will work (as all failed during fake fraud PCR manufactured non-COVID pandemic) and this is fear porn. Nothing more
2)school closures for H5N1 bird flu…there must be none as none will work (as all failed during fake fraud PCR manufactured non-COVID pandemic) and this is fear porn. Nothing more
3)business closures for H5N1 bird flu…there must be none as none will work (as all failed during fake fraud PCR manufactured non-COVID pandemic) and this is fear porn. Nothing more
4)shielding measures (NPIs) for H5N1 bird flu…there must be none as none will work (as all failed during fake fraud PCR manufactured non-COVID pandemic) and this is fear porn. Nothing more
5)facial masks (surgical, cloth, N95 etc.) for H5N1 bird flu…there must be none as none will work (as all failed during fake fraud PCR manufactured non-COVID pandemic) and this is fear porn. Nothing more
This is deception, fear porn, there is an election to win, and the democrats have NOTHING to defeat Trump on. They have, with Obama, flooded USA with millions of unvetted people who among them are terrorists and jihadists and rapists and who will harm Americans. So, we are onto them. And they need to stay in power to prevent the next phase which is accountability. So, they are trying to go to mail ins and stolen votes using the fraud of a fake H5N1 non-pandemic AGAIN.
Don’t let them. If there is something to ever worry about, I/we here will tell you. Until then, tell Califf and FDA and CDC and NIH and Biden INC and Ashish Jha and Mandy Cohen etc.:
The FDA is run by Big Pharma. The FDA does not answer to the American people, they are bought and paid for by the globalists and Pharma.
The FDA and the CDC serve NO legitimate purpose, and must be abolished. We know they don't give a damn about the health of the American people.
Say NO to their lies about "bird flu". Do not comply.
ONLY way bird flu ‘jumps’ - is manipulation in lab then released… then it’s something else being called bird flu… this is a psyop….