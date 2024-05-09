Let me as clear as I can be, there must be NO debate or discussion on

1)lockdowns for H5N1 bird flu…there must be none as none will work (as all failed during fake fraud PCR manufactured non-COVID pandemic) and this is fear porn. Nothing more

2)school closures for H5N1 bird flu…there must be none as none will work (as all failed during fake fraud PCR manufactured non-COVID pandemic) and this is fear porn. Nothing more

3)business closures for H5N1 bird flu…there must be none as none will work (as all failed during fake fraud PCR manufactured non-COVID pandemic) and this is fear porn. Nothing more

4)shielding measures (NPIs) for H5N1 bird flu…there must be none as none will work (as all failed during fake fraud PCR manufactured non-COVID pandemic) and this is fear porn. Nothing more

5)facial masks (surgical, cloth, N95 etc.) for H5N1 bird flu…there must be none as none will work (as all failed during fake fraud PCR manufactured non-COVID pandemic) and this is fear porn. Nothing more

This is deception, fear porn, there is an election to win, and the democrats have NOTHING to defeat Trump on. They have, with Obama, flooded USA with millions of unvetted people who among them are terrorists and jihadists and rapists and who will harm Americans. So, we are onto them. And they need to stay in power to prevent the next phase which is accountability. So, they are trying to go to mail ins and stolen votes using the fraud of a fake H5N1 non-pandemic AGAIN.

Don’t let them. If there is something to ever worry about, I/we here will tell you. Until then, tell Califf and FDA and CDC and NIH and Biden INC and Ashish Jha and Mandy Cohen etc.: