Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Arnold's avatar
Larry Arnold
2h

Adios Markay. So many folks in high places are turning out to be wolves skilled in the art of deception.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

imo makary has failed....hot air

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture