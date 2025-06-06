IMO he is blocking, he is facilitating bringing more mRNA under the guise that he is doing us good seeking to stop it and fix the wrongs of COVID etc. with the mRNA shot, that is bullshit. fraud duplicity. We are being subverted. The people. We are being played.

‘FDA Director Martin Adel Makary and his agency’s advisory board greenlit Moderna’s lower-dose COVID-19 vaccination without first consulting President Trump, according to a White House source familiar with the issue.

This week, Real Raw News published an article titled “White Hats Break with Trump Over…” after Armed Forces officers interviewed by RRN expressed acrimony over why an ineffective vaccine that killed so many received approval from presumably an ally of President Trump. The White House noticed our piece, which prompted a response from a West Wing insider whose account of the drug’s approval contrasts with stories appearing in the mainstream media.

He claims that Makary approved the drug behind Trump’s back and that Trump now faces a quagmire: Either publicly admit Makary betrayed him—fueling the liberal media’s assertion that the president is feckless, feeble, and unaware of his surroundings—or remain quiet for the moment and deal with Makary—and cancel the FDA’s emergency-use authorization—once the hullabaloo subsides.’

White House Source: FDA Approved Moderna's New COVID Clot Shot Behind Trump's Back | Real Raw News

