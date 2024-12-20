FDA's Therapeutic Biologics Applications (BLA): the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA transfection vaccine CANNOT pass BLA regulatory approval due to accumulated harms & this is why it
remains on EUA; the harms are clear, ineffectiveness is clear so it CANNOT pass! this is why RFK Jr. (HHS nod) & Makary (FDA nod) MUST pull all of these deadly vaccines off the market in hour one!
If the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were accessed via BLA, they would have failed and everyone in FDA knew and knows, including Hahn prior and Woodcock and Califf etc. They know the vaccine cannot get approved based on its devastating existing safety profile and this is why they are moving to approve it via the children route too.
You got to understand, the decision has been made by all involved that they are all transitioning, in BIG pharma, vaccine makers, to mRNA vaccines for ALL existing vaccines. Get that in your head!
mRNA transfection gene injections (Pfizer, Moderna, Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al.); data, evidence, clinical experience shows mRNA shot to be deadly! Day 1, Makary (FDA) & RFK Jr. (HHS) MUST withdraw
