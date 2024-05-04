'Federal Agency Had ‘Pallets’ Of Documents Sent To Mar-A-Lago One Year Before DOJ Raid'; so did these bastards set Trump up? Did the GSA in collusion with Obama & Biden INC. do this? Did 45 know? 45
is so far ahead of these bastards; but I can see in his face he is drained for how could anyone at his age take this onslaught 24/7? rifling in his wife's underwear? he has to punish them all
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes them in cahoots with NARA (National Archives and Records Administration). They made up a whole story about him taking Classified documents and not turning them over. He had been in contact with NARA over time about the documents, so as far as he knew everything was fine with them...Now they say it wasn't. But he has the Presidential Documents Act and could de-classify them and then they wouldn't be the property of NARA.
What the deal really is according to some pundits and people like Kash Patel, they needed a way to be able to find some documents that Obama had left, such as the letter he left Trump that he now doesn't want getting out there. So, they concocted this to raid his home in an attempt to find it/them. Things are coming out more and more relating to this, so it's a nothing burger, BUT they will still try to "Get Trump" over it.
The case I think is really funny, is the charge for making the wrong entries in his books LOL. First of all, if anyone thinks he kept his books himself, or even his kids did, they're crazy. Second, they're saying he made the entry a year before it's actual occurrence...making Trump IDK a time traveler LOL.
Keep an eye on Gateway Pundit - they are catching these little mistakes (LIES) these prosecutors are making. Especially Joe Hoft, he is on Frankspeech Network at 1pm ET, but here's his website where he posts most of his show videos.... https://joehoft.com/media/
During WWII the Vanderbilt Castle in Asheville, NC stored many relics antiques and documents to protect them from an attack in Washington DC.