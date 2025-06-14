Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

Today is Saturday, June 14, 2025 (7:24 PM ET, USA)

Number of days that Trump has been POTUS (2nd term) ............................................................................144

Number of FAT RATS taken out (prison or executed) during Trump’s 2nd term ...................................0

Number of days that Trump was POTUS (1st term) ........................................................................................1,461

Number of FAT RATS taken out (prison or executed) during Trump’s 1st term (1,461 days) .......... 0

Number of significant, *permanent* anti-Globalist actions (1st & 2nd term) ...................................... 0

Number of Covid Crime Criminals (e.g. Fauci, Birx, etc.) brought to justice (2nd term) .................... 0

Number of actions against the Central Bank Cabal (Fed) during Trump’s 1st & 2nd terms ............ 0

Number of actions against national theft (banks, Wall Street, etc.) – 1st & 2nd terms ..................... 0

Number of actions against criminal mega-entities (BlackRock, Vanguard, etc.) ................................... 0

Number of actions against Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Tech, Military Industrial Complex ................ 0

National Debt at time of Inauguration / now .................................................................... $36.32 T / $36.979 T

DAILY increase in US national debt under Trump ......................................$4.58 billion per day X 144 days

They continue keeping us completely distracted with hundreds of side shows. Meanwhile, *NOT A SINGLE* Fat Rat under Trump is being persecuted, prosecuted or imprisoned, nor has one penny of their ill-gotten loot been confiscated. To date, the Fat Rats have absolutely nothing to fear from Donald Trump's Presidency. Quite the contrary - they are getting fatter with each passing day, with more benefits and protections coming their way.

CLOSING COMMENT: It’s quite possible that the Globalists are about to achieve what they’ve been seeking for the past 5-6 years: *a major global crisis*. As I’ve stated many times, “They NEED this, they WANT this, and they will most likely GET it.” We’ll know very soon.

Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

Tsk, tsk, tsk ... do you actually believe that these creatures respect or obey the law? Look around you.

They disregard modern laws, how much less will they obey laws written in the 18th century. They use laws only when it suits them, as when they wish to escape justice on some legal technicality, then they invoke "the law and their rights". Otherwise, they pretty much do as they well damn please.

So while your intent here is noble, it falls on the deaf ears of those running the country.

