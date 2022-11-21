Fentanyl: no vaccine for this! why not STOP the drug at the Southern border? Why not the US Air Force bomb the Wuhan Fentanyl pre-cursor factories? why not the politicians & high-level elites
& all involved, for they must be for this drug & others to have such safe passage for decades, its not only the cartel, look high up in governments for the 'REAL DRUG PUSHERS', not the nickel bag man
SOURCE:
Fentanyl Vaccine Potential ‘Game Changer’ for Opioid Epidemic
Study Suggests New Vaccine Could Prevent Deadly Opioid from Entering the Brain
Honestly, I've long thought that the fentanyl crisis is a planned obliterator of the homeless and drug addicted and vulnerable amongst us. It hit so suddenly and so hard and can be found, apparently, in almost any street drug. I just don't think it was an accident.
Have you had too much coffee? We have a vaccine for that. Did you forget to put on deodorant? Vaccine for that! Did you think you butt looked big in the white pants. Yep. Vaccine for that. Stub your toe? uh-huh. Vaccine for that. Your mother in law makes bad cookies. Don't worry Bill Gates on it. Vaccine solves that too. Don't get sarcasm? Yessir. Vaccine coming soon. Dandruff? Vaccine. out of toilet paper? Vaccine. Lost your keys? vaccine. HATE YOUR BOSS? Vaccine. don't want to do the vacuuming? vaccine. This is the panacea for all that ails you. Jerk cuts you off on the way to work. Vaccine. fall off your bike while President? Vaccine. lost the cryptocurrency you needed to fund your election fraud? vaccine baby. nothing our governments won't pay for.