‘Fentanyl poisoning deaths among young people up to age 19 increased thirty-fold from 2013 to 2021, with small children and older teenagers leading the way, a new study has found.

Julie R. Gaither, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine, reported the findings Monday in JAMA Pediatrics, analyzing federal data from Jan. 1, 1999, to Dec. 31, 2021.

Her research found that fentanyl grew from accounting for 5% of 175 pediatric opioid deaths in 1999 to 94% of 1,657 deaths by 2021.’

SOURCE:

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2804668?guestAccessKey=c5601bcd-c204-4bbc-898f-98a0c8402abd&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=050823

‘Fentanyl was implicated in 5194 of 13 861 (37.5%) fatal pediatric opioid poisonings between 1999 and 2021. Most deaths were among adolescents aged 15 to 19 years (89.6%) and children aged 0 to 4 years (6.6%). For all ages, 43.8% of deaths occurred at home, and 87.5% were unintentional. Coingestion of benzodiazepines was implicated in 17.1% of deaths’

‘In 1999, approximately 5% of the 175 deaths from opioids were from fentanyl. By 2021, 1557 (94.0%) of 1657 opioid deaths were attributed to fentanyl. Between 2013 and 2021, the mortality rate per 100 000 increased 3740.0%, from 0.05 (95% CI, 0.04-0.07) to 1.92 (95% CI, 1.82-2.01) (P < .001 for trend) (Figure). For adolescents aged 15 to 19 years, the mortality rate between 2018 and 2021 increased 289.8%, from 1.67 (95% CI, 1.49-1.84) to 6.51 (95% CI, 6.16-6.85) (P < .001 for trend); among children aged 0 to 4 years, it increased 590.0%, from 0.10 (95% CI, 0.06-0.15) to 0.69 (95% CI, 0.57-0.81) (P < .001 for trend). In 2021, fentanyl was responsible for the deaths of 40 infants and 93 children aged 1 to 4 years.’