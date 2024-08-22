Finally a British UK stabber, a terrorist, who was a Jew, or Christian etc. Finally. Neguse the stabber, was from Eritrea in East Africa; thank God he was not from Africa either
Please do not upset the UK folk, this stabber looks like an African, he looks like a terrorist, like an islamist? but do not be misguided & make the mistake, he is NOT; do not trust your eyes, ears...
Please do not let your eyes and ears etc. deceive you. This was indeed a peaceful man, his lawyer enticed him to stab him. Do not even read the reporting as is. The DailMail UK is wrong…
NOT!
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I hope you know I am joking, right?
There are many, millions like him now among us, Harris, Obama, Biden gave us that special gift…we in America due to Border CZAR Kamala Harris, will be faced with much more rapes and killings of our women, girls, our children, our peoples. By the likes of this animal. We have medieval barbaric feral monsters among us, unvetted.
We must take our safety and security seriously and understand our 2nd amendment.
Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Of course you were kidding! We know who 99.9% of them are. And what they are capable of as a result of no conscience, no morals, AND the knowledge that they are coddled by the powers that be.
Lord, this guy scares me just looking at his picture! God help us after what those designed to protect us have turned on us!!!!
Great work Dr. Paul!
Certain people cannot live alongside people of another race.. sometimes they even cannot live amongst their own race.. their ability to reason out a problem is missing.. the only option left to them is to use a sharp pointy object.. but we are being told we mustn’t reason about this problem.. it’s not allowed .. verboten… just keep quiet let the mainstream press eff about with misinformation because they get a free pass to do so…whilst those of us who have this going on in our neighbourhoods … have our opinions gagged in case we offend someone let’s hope the world does not stop turning.. God forbid one of our precious press ends up seeing this first hand.. coz they won’t be allowed to write about it.