to handle a gun for this photo showed she could have blown the agent’s head off if the gun popped off by accident.

I do not think Noem has advanced this, she will be idiotic to, and I cannot say she is that idiotic to front this. So, I will defend her here. For now. I have more confidence in her. Other morons around her at DHS, not so much. Not agents, not the bread-and-butter agents, no, it is the idiotic high paid Manchurians, I mean the bureaucrats. But Mail says Noem supports it? We need proper intel to confirm this. I cannot take this in Daily Mail as credible.

‘Tricia McLaughlin, the top spokesperson for DHS, acknowledged that agency staff are reviewing this pitch and had a call with the producer last week. She insisted Noem is yet to be briefed on the initiative.

However, DailyMail.com has confirmed that Noem supports the project and wants to proceed.

And McLaughlin said: 'I think it's a good idea.'

Worsoff's project comes as Noem is wanting to showcase what it means to become an American, amid the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

She and her agency have been working for weeks to get such a project greenlit from Netflix or another streaming or cable service, sources tell DailyMail.com.

But while past outreach has fallen flat, they're hoping this one has a real chance.

In his pitch, Worsoff, 49, expresses confidence that The American would be a commercial hit and 'lends itself to enormous corporate sponsorship opportunities'.

At the same time, there's concern among some in DHS about the possible optics of turning the plight of immigrants into a reality game show, sources say.’

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem is backing insane reality TV show where immigrants compete for fast-tracked citizenship | Daily Mail Online

‘She's been called 'ICE Barbie' for treating her Cabinet position like a TV production, but now Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is pushing for an actual reality show pitting immigrants against each other 'for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship'.

It may sound like a joke, but the idea is for real and is outlined in a 35-page program pitch put together in coordination with the DHS secretary, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Noem is even offering up officials from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to tally votes for the made-for-TV contest.’

I cannot believe this and think this Dail Mail article is correct or true! I cannot believe Noem is that clueless and inept. I cannot and will not. But this is out there.

The pitch comes from Rob Worsoff, a writer and producer known for Duck Dynasty, the A&E reality show about a Louisiana family and its hunting empire, and Bravo's Millionaire Matchmaker.

The proposed series is called The American, named after the train that contestants would ride around the country, competing in regionally specific 'cultural' contests such as rolling logs in Wisconsin.

It would lead to a grand finale with the winner getting sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

'Along the way, we will be reminded what it means to be American – through the eyes of the people who want it most,' reads Worsoff's pitch.

Worsoff – who himself was born in Canada – said: 'I’m not affiliated with any political ideology. As an immigrant myself, I am merely trying to make a show that celebrates the immigration process, celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most.'

