Fire Howard Lutnick, POTUS Trump, he was a fraud IMO at 911 with his fake tears; this Lutnick is a pure liar, he lied about his links to Epstein & we are learning now he & Epstein were tight...close..
many social gatherings...was Lutnick seeking to fuck little girls with backpacks and braces? getting them from Epstein? as were the other high-society men! Fire this liar! Investigate him!
All these high society men seeking to sodomize and rape little girls. Fuck them…all these men in Palm Beach, some in Trump’s orbit. Too. I still believe Trump did not molest underaged girls!
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