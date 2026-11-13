people Sir! The nation needs competent health agencies and officials, not the specious academically sloppy intellectually lazy non-sensical ding dongs now in place. Pure idiots. Makes inane and vacuous Rochelle Walensky seem Mensa material.
Below possible?
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Maybe?
I say yes…it is up to him! 2 years.
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