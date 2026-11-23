ground.

Yes,. Mullin is a clown inept idiot all hat, no cowboy. he is damaging your and your objectives re DHS. I may then have to ask you to bring back the grifter 210 million $$ hair extensions queen Noem who took that money for herself needs and her crooked kickback lover Corey who was taking kickbacks under the table for DHS contracts…Mullin makes them look saintly when we know they were pure incompetent crooks.

WASHINGTON—When Markwayne Mullin took over from Kristi Noem as the secretary of Homeland Security earlier this year, he was tasked with stabilizing an agency roiled by chaos that had spilled into public view. But the new secretary has brought the Trump administration its own set of headaches.

A week of widely criticized choices has renewed calls within the administration to get rid of Mullin, according to current and former administration officials. Chief among his stumbles was his decision to commandeer a government plane to sit in the box at an LSU-Texas college football game in the wake of a ground stop that halted air travel nationwide.’

DHS contractors were told they had to pay Corey Lewandowski in contracting process: report