and this insanity of the head of DHS pointing a loaded gun at the head of an agent, clueless on gun handling…all glammed up though, lipstick, cheeks, hair extensions, botoxed, all set for the job as DHS head…glamorous woman but clueless, embarrassingly so when you listen to her on the podium…she makes dingbat prior CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky sound like a Rhode Scholar….makes moron Dr. Ashish Jha Biden’s pandemic advisor sound Mensa like. Makes Dr. Robert Redfield (Trump 1.0) sound brilliant despite him being as dumb as a box of rocks as per all his COVID statements in 2020. And that is near impossible to do. Noem does that. Easily.

Noem is single handedly taking apart any credibility Trump has, wrongfully, for he has delegated responsibility to her, and she is clusterfucking it up royally for him! Too concerned with glam on the job and not doing the work to read and understand and prepare what the hell she is about to say. She is damaging thousands of good ICE agents, border control etc., making them now appear as marauding killers when they are NOT. Many most ICE agents are good people, have families, want to go home to theirs, decent people too.

Firstly, I support ICE and am appalled at the way protests unfold and the attacks on ICE, this is a real concern and wrong for law enforcement must never be attacked or impeded in their work, whether you support it or not, and there are courts and the ballot box to address your likes and dislikes…and I am also concerned at the tough pushback by ‘some’ ICE agents and the optics of all of this, it does not look good. It is combative and on thin edge constantly and explosive. The communication by the White House and DHS, by Noem et al. has been too combative and at times constructed with lies to the American people, contrary to what video and photos show of the actual situation…somewhere in there they, people like Noem, forgot that the American people are looking on. We are being asked to and told to believe what DHS and White House and Noem and Miller are saying, contrary to what the actual videos and photos show.

Funny thing on one level is that the American people do want violent criminal lawless illegals to be put out of USA but somewhere in there Americans have developed a kind of accepting and tolerant relationship with law abiding people who come to USA even illegally yet who work hard and pay their bills and taxes and raise their kids and contribute to the USA in some manner, seeking a way out. I am a legal immigrant and at times pending I am against ALL illegal immigration yet the humanity in me too recognizes that some people are legitimately desperate too and seek the ‘dream’ of USA. Seek freedom. So it is a fine needle to thread and the challenge now is that the nation is watching same ICE with brutish (must be though) tactics on criminal illegals yet also on peaceful law abiding illegals (again, recognizing they are in USA illegally) and Americans have generally decided inside themselves to give these people a fair shake as long as they pay their taxes and work hard and be law abiding. Many are. Americans are decent, kind, people. Compassionate. Like Canadians. Want to give people a fair shake, founded on hope, beacon of hope, Mayflower, Statue of Liberty…not this. American people in some way, weird and humanity way have accepted over decades, illegals among them, giving them a fair shake as long as they do not break law and build good lives and find their ways. Many in government today, USA’s congress and Senate, Republican and Democrat, have direct family, parents, grandparents etc. who entered USA illegally and maybe some did crimes too along the way, not murder but crimes nonetheless, but worked the system, became legal, some not, worked hard, paid their way, sweated too, helped build America, and their off-spring born in USA, anchor babies too, and are in congress. Fact. How do you square that now? Many ICE agents may and do have ancestors, family who were illegals too and maybe some of them were illegal. See the problem.

This is the conundrum ICE and the messaging and the optics faces. Again, a fine needle for Trump to thread. I do not envy our great POTUS’s position. As an example, Republicans are approaching a place now where they could legitimately lose Texas in coming elections, as to electoral votes. A lot has to do with how the deportations are being handled. Optics. Reality. If Republicans ever lose Texas, they will never ever see inside the White House again or power. Florida too may come into serious play. Again, a fine needle.

This photo now is the photo that will shape mid-terms 2026 and federal 2028. It will be etched in the minds of Americans for no one, no one in the White House, no President, no DHS official, no talking head on any side can explain this photo.

This one. It looks like a point-blank assassination, even murder. Despite it not being so. I will never say the agent sought to kill someone that day and DELIBERATELY shot Pretti. But the photo shows a man kneeling not of any threat, disarmed of his legal carry, never touched it, all video and photos show him of NO threat the way Noem and DHS and WH described, and Miller, yet he was shot near faced down, in the back, back of his head, 10 times.

That is how Trump now will be remembered rest of this Presidency. They screwed him and destroyed his name and legacy (and I argue for him still) with the fraud of COVID and their OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine, now his DHS and Noem and Bovine et al. have given him this to wear. I argue for ICE here, I argue many are good peoples, yet this is wrong on so many levels and cannot be explained away. Trump’s My Lai photo that will now haunt his legacy.

Shot in the back of head, and back…how does that differ to Kyle Rittenhouse? How can he have the right to not even conceal, but open carry, in a protest, shoot 2-3 people DEAD, yet he could bring that gun to a protest? How is that different to Pretti?

you people said he brandished a gun? was a threat and he never did…he was of NO threat…you in the administration LIED! you at DHS lied and you have Trump now in trouble, political hot mess…why?

what? like a stumbling dog? you shot the man? help someone like me explain this photo? if this happened under Biden, Trump, POTUS Trump will be savaging Biden and his DHS etc…if a MAGA person was shot this way??? if this happened when Obama was POTUS we would still be dealing with it…this is very very serious. this can tear the nation apart.

all of this is hurting Trump’s image and credibility, when DHS and idiots like Noem come out and spew lies and drivel…I do not want Trump damaged by blockheads like Noem…he appointed Noem yet she consistently damages him. She is clueless. She thinks she is in a movie it appears to me. Not a serious person running an important agency at a perilous time.

the question is simple, was this man a threat to warrant being shot this way? no one, no one, in no way can answer that as yes! no one! and I am Trump’s biggest supporter, I worked for the man, met the man, still support him and can now say Mr. President, this is and was 100% WRONG! And the tragedy is this, these agents now give an entire set of good, law-abiding ICE agents, people who want to go home to their families, a bad name…call all into question and that too is not right…it is wrong…most ICE are not bad people. if this was an accident, miscommunication, error, whatever you wish to throw out there, then stop the fucking lying and fucking spinning and deflection and misdirection and just say so, say how sorry you are DHS, tell Noem shut to fuck up, and come on POTUS Trump, show the empathy, show the compassion, come talk to the nation, not only for Pretti, be that national healer in chief now, we want it, for this is regardless of if in Minnesota, this is like an attack on America, a shot fired at America…

you want to tell me that Kyle Rittenhouse, could openly walk around with long-gun even in the high charged protests and have NO intent to harm, but Pretti could not? come to fuck on! look what you gone and did, you woke up the NRA…

so Pretti shows up with his legal firearm back of his pants, you take it from him, then shoot him? Rittenhouse walked openly with his rifle and even killed several people…

do you understand the insanity of the arguments you are making to justify the shooting of Pretti?

people look on and think this could have been me, my son etc. this photo makes no sense…it is akin to this photo at My Lai…Viet Nam…that stayed with us…that shooting of Pretti is how Trump will be remembered unless STRONG serious decisive moves made NOW…the optics are horrible, the messaging devastating, the posturing and lies damaging politically for the nation can see with their own eyes.

American soldiers did that above in My Lia Viet Nam (justified or not and by all of history, it was NOT) and it is that photo above that turned the war, made Americans say ‘bring them home, end it’!

does not matter what happened one second before or after this photo of Pretti being shot…it is this image that will live on forever, this is what Trump must now live with…is this photo America? that man is a US citizen and by all accounts, lived a life as a good Samaritan, his last words to the woman just shoved onto the ground by ICE were para ‘are you ok’? yes maybe he should not have been near the protests but he was no threat, we looked at all the videos, he should not have been shot that way. he did not need to die nor deserve to die. if he did brandish a gun, if he did come to kill people, if he was a threat I would say shoot him…

he was none of the above. I would say ICE would have been justified to ensure their safety and of others. But not in this case. Not!

fact is now we know, for we the public are our best judges, we know now this man was of no threat, they, ICE took his gun away, no video, no photo says he was of threat, just him being beaten, no intent to kill ICE agents as moron Noem stated…Trump must fire that lady fast…he was already disarmed, his gun was legal carry, he never touched it…they. took. it. from. him. then shot him…yes, comedy of errors and miscommunication but to then send DHS officials to come out and lie to the American people to tell you what you saw is not real…the shit they are telling you is real…boy did they fuck up…they hurt Trump badly…

Fire this idiot POTUS Trump, she took a photo and nearly blew the head off an agent, I guess she got confused spending too much time doing her hair and makeup…she has repeatedly subverted and embarrassed you Sir, outdone only by Pete ‘dry drunk’ Hegseth…you are better than these clowns, fire them…I guess someone needed to tell this dufus Noem you never EVER point a gun at someone’s head…she had no clue how to handle a weapon, thank God it did not go off:

I support ICE, all law enforcement, never ever attack them for if you are killed you deserve that for you do NOT attack or seek to harm or kill law enforcement…I will stand with them all day long…but this I cannot defend. all a fresh out of law school lawyer never even tried a case needs to present to a jury is this photo. tells it all. this looks like an assassination to me but boy do I love my ICE but between dufus hair extension botoxed face Noem and Bovine, and the ICE gent who killed Pretti, boy did they plant a clusterfuck on Trump’s lap.

Fire this guy POTUS Trump! Dangerous man.

this photo of Pretti being shot in the back of head doomed POTUS Trump’s rest of term, and the fuck shit Noem and DHS officials stated that he was a ‘domestic terrorist’ hurt mid-terms real bad, and he can only recover (given how hobbled he is and remains re COVID and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine) if he fires that clown Noem, that destructive clown and her extensions, the garbage she spouts each time there is a crisis, and the head of the ICE, what’s his name? Bovine? a dangerous man. both of these people have subverted Trump and damaged him, I do not think Houman can fix anything. I like Tom…truth be told I know him personally. damage is done.

Notice I am not Malones of this world or the RFK Jr.’s or Makary’s or Hegseths of this world where my silence can be bought or my views curtailed…my line of integrity is fixed and I will state when you are wrong even if it were my children.

I support Trump and want his success still, I want him to win, Rushmore, I do, I do think overall he has been badly treated by press and haters and deepstate yet now he is responsible for his own nightmares…by his actions…he is not stupid, he knows the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine kills…RFK Jr. knows this, he took your donor money on that for years, on deadly OWS…lockdowns…these people will answer to the records of history that will record their legacies as they are earned.

I think it is over, the mid-terms are done! For Republicans. America cannot withstand 3 more years of this as will be torn apart. I support ICE first and want them to remove ONLY the hardened real criminal illegals in any forceful manner…I cannot defend what is going on now, cannot. I love POTUS Trump and support him, I take flack daily for my support but I know the good he did and still wants to do, even despite catastrophic decisions he made on COVID, the deadly lockdowns, OWS, the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine that killed…I cannot defend his praising OWS lockdowns or the deadly mRNA vaccine as having saved lives for they saved NOT one, and RFK Jr., knows this full well yet they bought his silence, sadly, catastrophically for he has done NOTHING to help America since on tap…low hanging fruit of little to no consequence…I like RFK Jr. and supported him, still do, but he is a pure failure! IMO lots of what he states is based on politics now, not science. Not science based. this is now a game, HHS is now a political arm of the administration, to help run cover. I am disgusted by RFK Jr.’s failure. and no, I am not the other substackers washing stones for HHS jobs (contracts)…still washing, lathering, I see them, I read their shit. a disgrace, using POTUS Trump’s key term.

