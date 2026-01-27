Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
the question is simple, was this man a threat to warrant being shot this way? no one, no one, in no way can answer that as yes! no one! and I am Trump’s biggest supporter, I worked for the man, met the man, still support him and can now say Mr. President, this is and was 100% WRONG! And the tragedy is this, these agents now give an entire set of good, law-abiding ICE agents, people who want to go home to their families, a bad name…call all into question and that too is not right…it is wrong…most ICE are not bad people. if this was an accident, miscommunication, error, whatever you wish to throw out there, then stop the fucking lying and fucking spinning and deflection and misdirection and just say so, say how sorry you are DHS, tell Noem shut to fuck up, and come on POTUS Trump, show the empathy, show the compassion, come talk to the nation, not only for Pretti, be that national healer in chief now, we want it, we want you to, for this is regardless of if in Minnesota, this is like an attack on America, a shot fired at America…

you want to tell me that Kyle Rittenhouse, could openly walk around with long-gun even in the high charged protests and have NO intent to harm, but Pretti could not? come to fuck on! look what you gone and did, you woke up the NRA…

Dr. Paul Alexander
to know that the head of DHS time and again, can go on national television after an incident and spew garbage, mistruths, lies, and we just go about our business. telling us totally against what we saw and she expects that we are to take her as a serious person. Trump made a mistake in this post. sorry. He deserves better as POTUS.

