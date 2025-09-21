First Albania & an AI 'minister' now Japanese political party to have an AI entity as the political leader? Is the horse out of the barn & running wild? Your view? Can this work if ONLY for decisions
raises many issues. is this on the edges or is this something that is coming whether we like it or not? no matter how you slice it, AI can never replace higher-order human thinking, reflecting?
Japan political party to install AI leader
‘TOKYO: An upstart Japanese political party said on Tuesday (Sep 16) it will install an artificial intelligence as leader after its maverick founder quit following a disastrous showing in recent elections.
The Path to Rebirth party, which was launched in January by Shinji Ishimaru, a former mayor of a small city in western Japan, does not have a policy platform and its members are free to set their own agendas.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A ridiculous stunt. Announced by the self-proclaimed "assistant" to the new AI leader.
He may have recently seen "The Wizard of Oz."
If trump wants AI to run the government then most of you will comply.