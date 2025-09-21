Japan political party to install AI leader

‘TOKYO: An upstart Japanese political party said on Tuesday (Sep 16) it will install an artificial intelligence as leader after its maverick founder quit following a disastrous showing in recent elections.

The Path to Rebirth party, which was launched in January by Shinji Ishimaru, a former mayor of a small city in western Japan, does not have a policy platform and its members are free to set their own agendas.’