First Canada, Now Australia: The Trump Factor Boosts Another World Leader in a Close Election; anti-Trump bump again? Albanese is the latest left-leaning leader to achieve a comeback victory in the
era of Donaldos Magnus Maximus Trumpos, aka 47 aka the Orange Prophet aka the Great One; boy oh boy, once Trump weighs in or factors, everyone clutches pearls & gets the vapors, shock defeat!
Word is the move is to cancel elections until after Trump ha ha ha. No one wants elections in Trump era…ha ha ha…Trump has potency in elections he is not even running in. This is so fascinating, and it played out in Canada hugely.
‘SYDNEY—Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was returned to power in an election Saturday, the latest left-leaning leader to achieve a comeback victory as President Trump roils global markets and upends international affairs.
As of about 9 p.m. Sydney time, Albanese’s Labor Party was projected to win at least 77 seats in the nation’s House of Representatives—where governments are formed—defeating the conservative bloc, that includes the Liberal and National parties, which was projected to win at least 33, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’
Also:
Sounds like a personal problem...not ours. Both countries are now on a race to the bottom
Look at the replay election in Romania. The first one was "canceled" because the winning candidate was a conservative nationalist. They couldn't stop the people; they voted again for a new candidate like the one the globalists tried to cancel.