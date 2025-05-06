Word is the move is to cancel elections until after Trump ha ha ha. No one wants elections in Trump era…ha ha ha…Trump has potency in elections he is not even running in. This is so fascinating, and it played out in Canada hugely.

‘SYDNEY—Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was returned to power in an election Saturday, the latest left-leaning leader to achieve a comeback victory as President Trump roils global markets and upends international affairs.

As of about 9 p.m. Sydney time, Albanese’s Labor Party was projected to win at least 77 seats in the nation’s House of Representatives—where governments are formed—defeating the conservative bloc, that includes the Liberal and National parties, which was projected to win at least 33, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’

