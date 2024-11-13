The evil dogs are also trying to bring more fake PCR manufactured non-pandemics e.g. avian bird flu, monkey pox, Disease X such as avian H5N1, H5N2, H5N8 etc.

If you could see the look on my face of bewilderment that POTUS Trump went silent on deadly OWS and the deadly Malone Bancel mRNA vaccine, and then his campaign refused to touch it at the RNC convention, as well, Kennedy Jr. joined and was silenced (had to be) & talks on fats and exercise & the campaign constrains him from handling OWS and the deadly Malone Sahin mRNA vaccine, and the Harris campaign also refused to deal with the deadly failed OWS and deadly mRNA vaccine…

and now the deepstate, pharma, vaccine makers, CDC, FDA et al. are bringing you ‘new and improved’ mRNA vaccines for fake fraud PCR manufactured NON-pandemics.

do you hear or see any of the prior scientists and doctors who were railing (anti) on deadly OWS and mRNA vaccines etc. saying anything now? That you donated money to? No they are dining and paying mortgages with your money, having sex parties too…did you not know this is a big party? this COVID grift?

No, and their PIERCING silence tells you now they were told shut to fuck up by Trump campaign else no possible job…twisted people in Trump world, not 47 himself, but sick twisted people did this, and this is why they are silent…have you noticed RFK Jr. is silent too? was he silenced? the great RFK Jr., someone I admire greatly….hope the great Bobby Jr. returns in true form, crying out as he did prior, against the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, and the deaths, for he is a good man.

they, those seeking jobs and money, are duplicitous money whores, always were…the moment he said he was on some transition team, it was over! they clammed up and stuck their puckered assess up…

I guess every form of refuge has its price…never truer words.

All of these fuckers do not care for your lives, never did. Our medical doctors are among the worst malfeasants around. As per COVID and the imposition of the deadly Malone Kariko mRNA vaccine. Jobs are all they seek and to get invited to functions to talk about it and drop names. Go ask the Garden Gnome, the little one about that, he perfected the con and the art of the lie.

You got no idea how bad I want to see each of these COVID OWS and Malone mRNA vaccine fuckers sitting in a jail, stripped of all the ill-gotten money, taxpayer money, donor money, after judges and juries deal with them with proper legal justice, under oath.

Yes, they decided mRNA vaccines and associated CAS9 technology, CRISPR, siRNA etc. will rule your life 24/7…

so, folks, we are fucked, save for you and me, and so they think they defeated us…but they forgot about me, and folk like JJ Couey, Wolf, Yeadon, McCullough, Breggins, Risch, Latypova…and some others…many of you here ANW, 2nd Smartest, AJR, Milton, Dave and many others….the real soldiers, the rest are money whores, those doctors and scientists you thought would see this to the end…were always grifters as I told you all along…you are watching it play out now.

Listen, listen, try to hear them with their silence now. Groveling for jobs.

We will not let you down…no, the fight is about to begin, and we will look to see the role of the Chief of Staff Ms. Wiles who I have confidence in to do the right thing, yet we wait to see given her ties to pharma etc. as reported. Note, we must not believe all we read and we give people space to be their best selves…I do.

I will for Ms. Wiles while it does not look free of conflicts. It is so wonky and questionable that having Ms. Wiles as Chief of Staff puts FDA in conflict of interest with each vaccine decision it makes here on under 47. Do you understand that? All. As she is a vaccine insider. Someone should have told POTUS Trump this, that given her background, then FDA is compromised and can be called into question every day and we should ensure that there is not even a whiff of conflict.

This is for them now to sort out. Who will ensure that a vaccine company with matters in front of FDA will not have dinner or coffee with or call Ms. Wiles? Or try to. Who? I do not think people in the Trump campaign understand what perceived or material conflict of interest (CoI) is. And how we must safeguard against it. They have essentially placed FDA in hot water…in perceived conflict with each decision. I as a scientist with lots of work in the area of CoI will want to know how this relationship is now going to be handled. How could a regulated party (vaccine maker like Pfizer) be regulated by the regulator (FDA) who answers to the Chief of Staff (Wiles) who herself was a vaccine insider and worked for the very same companies who will come before the regulator?

So, strap up, buckle up, these next years will be tough under POTUS Trump. Dark sick evil people inside the house and outside are already moving to thwart his every move…We seek only 5% of what he promised to gauge success.

I stand by him, 47, and we must protect him.

Yet I will lay siege to this mRNA technology gene vaccine…this hill I will defend with your help and some brave soldiers who will never turn. Can’t be bought.

MAGA!