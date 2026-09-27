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Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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https://nypost.com/2026/09/27/world-news/raf-fairford-terror-suspects-stripped-down-after-uk-cops-foil-van-bomb-plot/
Okay, *one* plot foiled, umpteen other plots are in the works. Just a matter of time ... by *design*.