Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Sep 27

https://nypost.com/2026/09/27/world-news/raf-fairford-terror-suspects-stripped-down-after-uk-cops-foil-van-bomb-plot/

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Sep 27

Okay, *one* plot foiled, umpteen other plots are in the works. Just a matter of time ... by *design*.

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