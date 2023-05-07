Florida has a problem with alligators and pythons, as to young children and smaller persons; be careful, the attacks are happening more now; maybe the influx of persons? a numbers game?
We have reports now globally of alligators and crocodiles and large constricting snakes doing things to humans not seen before...be careful in Florida, there are recent killings
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I lived in Florida for thirty years. Left 15 years ago. We always had a handful of problems a year with gators and pythons. Nothing new.
They can sniff out the vaxxed and find them a tasty supplement to the slow moving geriatric food and chubby kids.