Florida's Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo (DeSantis Governor) & maybe his most powerful statement thus far against the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. deadly mRNA gene injections; says STOP
it! Stop! "Based on the high rate of global immunity and currently available data, the State Surgeon General advises against the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Any provider concerned about the health
risks associated with COVID-19 for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.”
Boom! Ladapo hits it out of the park! I know Joe and he is a great human being, great public servant, this guy is the real deal, beautiful family man…just stellar man.
‘Safety and Efficacy Concerns
Providers and patients should be aware of outstanding mRNA COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy concerns:
The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines present a risk of subclinical and clinical myocarditis and other cardiovascular conditions among otherwise healthy individuals.
The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis.
Throughout the pandemic, studies across geographic regions found that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are associated with negative effectiveness after four to six months. As efficacy waned, studies showed that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals developed an increased risk for infection.
Elevated levels of mRNA and spike protein from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine persist among some individuals for an indefinite period, which may carry health risks.
Potential DNA integration from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines pose unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
There is unknown risk of potential adverse impacts with each additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine; currently individuals may have received five to seven doses (and counting) of this vaccine over a 3-year period.
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
beware the who pandemic treaty is far from dead in the water as many wrongly believe in fact its coming back much sooner than we think check out the james roguski substack for the details....also go to citizengo.org and scroll down till you find a petition..stop the who,s accelerated push to finalize the pandemic treaty....its a worldwide petition it can be signed and reshared widely worldwide from any country in the world that said when resharing it dont bother using you tube/twitter/gestapo book who you can be sure will censor /suppress it....it currently has over 251000 signatures it urgently needs many more....a little tip if you go to the top of the citizengo.org petition page and click on the second column on the right and scroll down you will find the petition is also available in other languages which gives us another string to our bow
I'm a Floridian and a senior, and some time ago, I wrote a letter to Dr. Lapado, asking why in the world he was still suggesting that this bioweapon shot was acceptable for seniors. Were we somehow more expendable since we're closer to death, anyway, so what the heck?
I don't delude myself that my letter had much influence, or any at all, but it wasn't too long before he was saying no one should get those shots. And I love that Dr. Lapado is saying this. I just wish he'd said it sooner.