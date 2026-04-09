Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lydia's avatar
Lydia
3h

But how can she not know him if Ghislaine, J.E.’s girlfriend introduced her to Trump at one of J.E’s party and there is pictures of the 4 together…and that is at the time when Trump was hanging out with J.E. all the time. Let’s not be idiots with blinders

Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1h

There you are starting trouble again. That's all you do. Don't you think people know what you are doing?

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture