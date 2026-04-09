too, but I believe FLOTUS Melania and I say stop smearing or slandering her…questions others must answer under oath to, they will deal with, she should not sweat for their fever…it is likely she is in photos with POTUS because she accompanied him to dinners etc. but do not lump her in with the sick fucked pedophilic feral banal filthy rich entitled elite prominent men you see…yes, we want them in courts and we want these Untermensch pusillanimous men to pay…and women, to pay.

Leave FLOTUS alone…there is no evidence she is involved with any of that filth. I believe her.

‘WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his sex crimes, saying Thursday that the “stories are completely false” and calling accusations that she was somehow involved “smears about me.”

Reading an extraordinary statement at the White House, Melania Trump said she and her attorneys were fighting back against “unfound and baseless lies” in regards to her connections to the late financier, a convicted sex offender who leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.’