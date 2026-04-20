too, but I believe FLOTUS Melania and I say stop smearing or slandering her…questions others must answer under oath to, they will deal with, she should not sweat for their fever…

But why is it that FLOTUS is saying this now? Is there something BIG coming? Is she trying to uncouple from all those she is in photos with? Why?

it is likely she is in photos with POTUS because she accompanied him to dinners etc. (and she is asking us to understand this) but do not lump her in with the sick fucked pedophilic feral banal filthy rich entitled elite prominent men you see…yes, we want them in courts and we want these Untermensch pusillanimous men to pay…and women, to pay. so she is asking us not to look at her the same way and I agree with her. she should not be tarnished because of them. Key is she said she did not know of him and what he was about and the men around him fucking little girls.

Question is, do you believe her? I do.

Leave FLOTUS alone…there is no evidence she is involved with any of that filth. I believe her. I have no reason not to believe her. But why is it that FLOTUS is saying this now? Is there something BIG coming? Is she trying to uncouple from all those she is in photos with? Why?

btw, substack is censoring us.

‘WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his sex crimes, saying Thursday that the “stories are completely false” and calling accusations that she was somehow involved “smears about me.”

Reading an extraordinary statement at the White House, Melania Trump said she and her attorneys were fighting back against “unfound and baseless lies” in regards to her connections to the late financier, a convicted sex offender who leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.’