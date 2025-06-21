grifter con. Always was and his inclusion in CDC’s ACIP doomed that entity. Not credible, never was. It now has zero credibility. RFK Jr. made a catastrophic mistake there. Why? I do not know.

versus

Which story Malone? Is it the one based on when the deaths emerged from your death mRNA vaccine? Is Malone’s positions based on pre-deaths and harms from his mRNA technology or post? Upside and downside?

But then there is this TWEET by Malone when he was benefitting by coercing you to go take the shot knowing there was no such evidence or data…this is before all the deaths piled up but the liar con knew up to this day, no such data exists:

So which Malone do we believe? Start Lataster here: ‘The hugely influential study on COVID-19 vaccines, Watson et al, which was used by experts throughout the pandemic to show that the jabs saved tens of millions of lives in one year, has been thoroughly debunked, by yours truly (a misinformation researcher now primarily focussed on COVID-19, not least because of being fired for refusing the jab and winning subsequent legal cases), with the critique finally published in a peer-reviewed medical journal. Source. This is the 1st of a 3-part metacritique of 6 influential studies on the COVID-19 vaccines, with similar problems identified throughout. The same criticisms would apply to many more studies. Lataster explains:

I start by noting that such studies have received very little scrutiny. One wonders why the Universe left this vitally important task to me, a sole former pharmacist and misinformation researcher/philsopher who was more interested in issues like the meaning of existence, with no funding, and struggling at life since being (and continuing to be) persecuted for refusing the jab. Perhaps understandable if you consider who is paying most of the medical researchers out there (and we will get to that), but still baffling when considering the amount of talent on ‘our contrarian side’, the side filled with experts who bucked the trend on the pandemic and pretty much got everything right. A little serendipity involved, too, as I partly did this because US Senator Ron Johnson pretty much asked me to.

Home | Substack

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.