Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda E.'s avatar
Linda E.
2h

This guy isn't a socialist... he is a communist. America was NOT founded on communism and WE Don't allow usurpers to come in and overthrow OUR Country!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
2h

The plan by the Islamists is to take us over just as they've done in Europe. Obama was the president selected to help them do that. Notice, not one Islamist is a Republican, they're all Stalinist democrats which fits their takeover tactics. If this communist Islamist Jew hater succeeds, it will signal the death knell of America. We're already on the precipice of the abyss.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture