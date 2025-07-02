Forget that New York city will become an islamic “NO GO ZONE” like those Muslim neighborhoods seen throughout Europe- so dangerous that even police won’t dare go in, if Mamdani wins para; Is WAYNE
ROOT correct? Is there fire to this smoke? Will New Yorkers flee? Will Jewish people in NY, NYC be under threat? If so, by whom? Will NYC become radicalized like parts of Michigan? Hamtramck?
WAYNE ROOT: If Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor Here is What Happens to New York. Get Ready for Third World Gaza-Like “No Go Zone” Inside America. | The Gateway Pundit | by Assistant Editor
This guy isn't a socialist... he is a communist. America was NOT founded on communism and WE Don't allow usurpers to come in and overthrow OUR Country!
The plan by the Islamists is to take us over just as they've done in Europe. Obama was the president selected to help them do that. Notice, not one Islamist is a Republican, they're all Stalinist democrats which fits their takeover tactics. If this communist Islamist Jew hater succeeds, it will signal the death knell of America. We're already on the precipice of the abyss.