'Former 3-time U.S. Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dead at the age of 32'; this is either steroids e.g. Flo Jo or this is mRNA technology vaccine-induced; I say the latter, this is COVID mRNA vaccine
until I am shown otherwise, in this era, because no cause etc. was stated, there is a reason...did she get the COVID gene shots? if so, how many? a young fit runner don't just die like this!
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you will notice all these athletes dying suddenly, the stories are all written the same, as if they are alive and they are celebrating their accomplishments.. All they talk about is what they accomplished in their lives and we should just celebrate their lives and not question their cause of death at 32, like as if they were 92 when they died and you were listing all their accomplishment and it should be expected at 92 that they would die, but they are not 92, they are 32.... Nothing to see here and if you question why someone so young and in such good shape died, something is wrong with you for questioning.. That is all you need to know that it was the bio weapon poison that killed them because anybody in entertainment had to get the poison to keep performing, now they are not performing.. It was not worth it.. You cannot do anything when you are dead..
In my half-century of living I've never seen so many young - sometimes VERY young - people dropping dead or dying in their sleep.
Someone I know had had 2 x AZ, 2 x Pf and 1 x Moderna, with seemingly no ill effects so far. I asked them if they are just going to keep going ad infinitum and they said "yes, it's just like the flu shot". No amount of telling them of the deaths and injuries seem to sway them, though they have at least stopped calling me a tinfoil hat wearer and are listening some more now, so maybe it's gradually, slowly getting through. Hopefully they'll stop before they drop dead or get turbo cancer etc.
The majority of the population are in almost incomprehensible denial.