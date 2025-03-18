Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley admits he (entered Epstein's world) had sex with Jeffrey Epstein assistant; Former Barclays boss Jes Staley had sex with a member of serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s
staff, the banker told a court; said he had no idea about the late financier Epstein’s “monstrous activities,” JPMorgan, where Staley was previously head of the private bank and had Epstein as client
‘In the US litigation, Staley was asked about having “had sexual intercourse with a woman … at Mr Epstein’s brother’s apartment” in New York, the FCA’s lawyer Leigh-Ann Mulcahy said.’
That's why Epstein was taken out so quickly, because his clients were from the very top of all countries and probably almost our entire US congress (house and senators, men and women), including ministers and prosecutors. People like that don't live long.’
‘JPMorgan, where Staley was previously head of the private bank and had Epstein as a client, was sued by the US Virgin Islands for allegedly ignoring Epstein’s sex trafficking, with the bank in turn suing Staley before the case was settled.’
Epstein was working with Israeli intelligence to blackmail powerful men by providing them with underage girls and having hidden camera film them having sex. I like RFK jr., but considering that he was on Epstein's flight logs, it seems quite possible that he was one of the men who was blackmailed. Bill Clinton and many other powerful men are on the list as well. So, when our "greatest ally" ever needs anything, all they have to do is call up one of the powerful men that they blackmailed, and ask for their help, and perhaps say something like...it would be a shame if that video were to come out of you having sex with that underage girl.
Jeffrey Epstein was running a "Honey Trap". They get video of you in bed with a child, then they own you for life. It used to be enough to catch you cheating on your marital partner. In the 1960s, however, "White Papers" predicted that simple infidelity would soon not be enough to control people. Neither would homosexuality. No, they needed something stronger, something no good citizen could ever accept. That something was pedophilia. No parent, no father or mother worth their salt, could ever accept pedophilia as an acceptable pastime. BTW: In the US Military, officers are warned about Honey Traps during training.