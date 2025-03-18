‘In the US litigation, Staley was asked about having “had sexual intercourse with a woman … at Mr Epstein’s brother’s apartment” in New York, the FCA’s lawyer Leigh-Ann Mulcahy said.’

That's why Epstein was taken out so quickly, because his clients were from the very top of all countries and probably almost our entire US congress (house and senators, men and women), including ministers and prosecutors. People like that don't live long.’

‘JPMorgan, where Staley was previously head of the private bank and had Epstein as a client, was sued by the US Virgin Islands for allegedly ignoring Epstein’s sex trafficking, with the bank in turn suing Staley before the case was settled.’