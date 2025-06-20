Edan Alexander’s freedom is a gift, and for anyone anywhere in the world, whomever you are, woman, man, anyone, to be held captive by anyone or any entity…this is fabulous. Trump wanting a diplomatic solution is a super step by Trump. I praise for he will limit loss of life. And no US involvement. Many are saying Iran was not on path to a bomb, that was a lie and another WMD type deception to bomb Iran….??? maybe 3-4 years away from a bomb? maybe not imminent, maybe Tulsi is and was correct, some say Iran will not want to agree to stop enrichment, a NO GO, there are so many stories and debates but one thing is for sure, if Iran is imminent as to a bomb, that cannot happen. It will destroy Israel, it said so. Yet look at what we the US did to the middle east with the fraud war in Afghanistan and Iraq, lies and fake WMB…we destroyed it and ransacked the world…may have killed leaders wrongfully, and killed millions wrongfully, of Iraqi people, innocent people and caused deaths of thousands of our precious military men and women…so very many wounded needlessly…lies by Bush and his cabal of criminals Powell, Cheney, Pearl, Rice et al. Dangerous lying deadly necons and neolibs. Trump is not them and wants opposite so he is trying to pull back. He wants an OFF-RAMP. I applaud him. Admirable at this most critical moment.

Long live POTUS Trump, long live USA, long live Canada, long live law abiding decent hard working good people of USA, Canada, the world…long live a God-fearing people…long live those who seek to do right and those who want to right wrongs of the past…the aim always is to save lives and mitigate any loses in any such policies. Trump will own disaster for 1000 years after he is gone, if he/we make the wrong move here re Iran. If there is war with Israel and Iran, IMO it is their fever, let them resolve it. Sweat for it, both of them. Trump knows they want to hang a war around his neck and the deaths from it.

Do not raise the debt limit POTUS Trump, then you own it. The debt.

‘Nearly 600 days after he was abducted by Hamas during the October 7 massacre, Edan Alexander returned home to New Jersey on Thursday to a deeply emotional homecoming. Hundreds of residents lined the rain-soaked streets of his hometown of Tenafly, waving American and Israeli flags and holding handmade signs, eager to welcome him back.’

“This is our brother. Our son returns home and our hearts are full of joy and happiness. There’s only one word, it’s a miracle of God,” he said.

