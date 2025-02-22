President Volodymyr Zelensky.

‘Trump has been scathing in his criticism of Zelensky this week, excoriating him for not holding elections, as well as supposedly being responsible for the conflict and the deaths of “MILLIONS,” despite the fact that Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022 without provocation.

After running through his history lesson, Levin played a clip in which his Fox News colleagues Martha MacCallum and Jack Keane pushed back on Trump before diving into the issues himself.’

“Now look, I don’t have a problem if it’s the position of our administration to cut back on support for Ukraine — which I oppose, by the way — then so be it. Elections have consequences, so be it. But I want to make sure the facts are on the table and you, the American people, draw your own conclusion,” began Levin, submitting that “MAGA doesn’t support Putin.”

“Zelensky ordered martial law — that’s what the constitution there compelled. Zelensky hasn’t called for an election — that’s what the constitution there compels.” he continued. “Now, I’m waiting for the first free election for Vladimir Putin. I mean, this is almost comical in a sick way that Putin is demanding an election. Why is he demanding an election in Ukraine when he doesn’t have free and real elections in his own country? And why does he-, why does he get to call the shots when in fact, he murders people who dare to challenge him?”

“This is what we’re dealing with. Again, old KBG, and not just KBG, he [Putin] was in like Flynn with the Stasi in East Germany. So, I don’t know why there are people that not only oppose Zelensky, but seem to support Putin,” said Levin, attributing said position to a handful of pseudo-intellectuals” pushing “policies that in many ways are un-American in my view, and policies that if they had espoused these policies not that long ago, people would have wondered if they were on the take, or who they’re working for, something like that. Not that they are, but they would wonder.”

“And so Zelensky’s latest poll, he’s at 57%,” noted the conservative commentator just one day after Trump claimed that Zelensky’s approval rating sat at 4%. “The parliament — with all parties in the parliament — support what he’s doing. They’re trying to survive. Ukraine did not invade Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine.”

“Ukraine doesn’t have the industrial might that a Russia has — or a China. A relatively small population of around 40 million people, mostly agricultural country, mostly an agricultural country. They didn’t start this war. What were they supposed to do? Roll over and play dead? Eighty-one percent of the American people do not trust Putin because 81% of the American people are smart,” continued Levin. “Because the men and women in this country who’ve been in the military who’ve fought wars, they understand, their families understand, I understand there needs to be peace between these two countries and I think Donald Trump is uniquely able to do that, to pull it off, I really do. But there cannot be peace at any cost. Reagan used to talk about this, Churchill used to talk about it, FDR used to talk about it, Patton used to talk about it. There is no peace without slavery. If Ukraine is making preposterous demands that cannot be met, that’s another problem, that’s another problem. But the idea that Ukraine must hold elections in violation of its own constitution as a condition for peace, or that Ukraine must give up more territory as a condition for peace… you have to understand the Ukrainian people don’t want to do that. That’s why Zelensky at 57%, higher than most politicians in our own country!”

