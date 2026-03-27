2 weeks ago, the US lost the upper-hand to Iran, this theocratic and corrupt regime…imperial blowback for we are living, Iran is living the effects of what we did in 1953 with a coup (CIA and MI6) overthrowing the Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh…we did it, we caused Iran as it exists today…and now we bomb Iran…Reza Shah was brutal and cruel, his regime and the 1979 revolution of bringing in the brutal Ayatollahs was because of US, what we did, what Britain and America did in 1953……

very succinct tight and to the point interview, by this person IN THE KNOW, this MI6 chief (former)…one is in a war of existence, one is in a war of choice…an excursion…

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com