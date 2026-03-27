Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
25m

oil hits 110 USD barrel today

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Dr. Paul Alexander
34m

https://youtu.be/hmRuwEWwMi8....Ex-KGB agent...who do you think has the best intelligence service...."the Mossad, hands down". this interview stunned me. I did not think so, i thought our CIA is unrivalled...I am reading more to validate this

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