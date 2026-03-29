Before addressing the accidental killing of the Iranian children by the US tomahawk missiles, let me raise two issues, 1) bullshit lies by FOX et al. and the 2) blowing up of the E-3 specialized sentry US military aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

Why is FOX news and conservative media lying and even CNN et al.? Why is the real proper news to inform the public being hidden? We have to go to alternative media to get the truth? Truth is Iran is savaging our US military bases across the middle east and hitting Israel causing harms and death. We want the truth. This is not over, seems like just beginning and we beg you POTUS Trump seek an off-ramp now, save our troops, no boots on the ground, let that be a head-fake, bring our troops home, find a way to negotiate a peace deal now!

Iran is doing massive damage militarily and I am stunned by its capability, and leading up seems we were told do NOT do this…and we are being deceived by the media, by FOX... The moment our ‘invisible’ F-35 stealth jet fighter was hit by Iranian missile, I knew we were fed lies by Lockheed et al. and the extent of the raping of the American tax-payer by Lockheed et al. Congress must drag Lockheed by the balls to congress under oath and public hearings on how this happened…we are the tax-payer. We paid the trillions $$$$ for that. These were not accidental hits, these were targeted by Iran. Is it Russia is giving them targeting coordinates? We need to know for this makes no sense.

That a rag tag Iranian military relative to the US, can target and hit and just blow to pieces such an expensive specialized E-3 spy sentry plane (a prominent pride of the Air Force almost invisible and impenetrable) that tracks and protects our troops etc. from drones etc., is stunning and devastating. How come? This war has revealed lots of vulnerabilities by the US military and we are the most lethal fighting force in the world, but how is this possible that Iran can rag-doll us (and combined with the Israel air force) in this way? and I am sickened by it and shocked for our troops are at risk but seems no one is listening to sober thought…as if we are being sucked into quick sand and cannot get out…and it is almost like this is where we actually lost for we poked and now revealed vulnerabilities. That no one knew before. Iran is breaching our defenses seems at will now…the defenses of our high-powered US military bases…in Middle East…how? Some even are whispering that the most superior aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford is limping, wounded, damaged, headed to Greece? or there already but damaged in some manner…was actually hit or damaged in some way by Iran. How? Is this true? This is catastrophic.

To the killing of the Iranian children (accidental):

The killing of the Iranian children can’t be deliberate! But you POTUS Trump need to do the right thing & apologize for this devastating mistake, these were children, girls, we are told as per reports; if Israel children were killed same, or US, I would say same…I would be devastated as would many…this had to be a mistake by our military so do the right thing and stand up and own it; no word games, no round about talks, no talking points, this is not a game…lives were lost, and you initially blamed Iran and I know you depend on people to inform you but the evidence suggests it was a US tomahawk missile (s) as reports are of a second double-tap strike about an hour later? with possible initial survivors? how? who was handling that intel to guide the military?

Very troubling:

‘There was not enough time. Less than an hour later, while many parents were at the school and others were still on the way, a missile slammed into the building, reducing it to rubble. Witnesses recounted to Iranian state media a second strike, as survivors of the first sheltered in a hall.’

No matter how you look at this, POTUS Trump, it was a horrible event and if we agree it was an accident, and I say so unless I am shown a deliberate effort to kill those girls and children (and I do not think it was so), then please honor their dead and apologize for our great men and women in service; show your humanity that you have and also find a way to pay those families. For their needless terrible loss.

I mourn the death of any of these Iranian children as I would mourn for an Israeli child or American child that is killed.

US & Israel blamed Iran but ‘a growing body of evidence has emerged since—including verified video of the strike, satellite imagery, and expert analysis—that suggests the U.S. military was likely responsible.’ It is simple to understand, it was via our tomahawk missiles and NO one other than US was firing such into that area then…I feel terrible for our military…this had to be a mistake…still no one else is operating in the area with tomahawks……you said other nations have them and use them after buying from US…that is true…but that was misleading and disingenuous at the least for no other nation are part of this war but US and Israel…so do the right thing, own it, find the right words…these are human beings and children.

An aerial view of a graveyard as funerals are held for students and staff from a girls' school, who authorities said were killed in a US-Israeli strike on February 28, on March 3, 2026 in Minab, Iran.Handout–Getty Images

‘In the days after the deadly incident, neither Israel nor the United States military claimed responsibility. When asked by a reporter on Saturday whether the U.S. military may have been behind the strike, President Donald Trump blamed Iran.

“No. In my opinion and based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran,” he said . “They’re very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions.”

But a growing body of evidence has emerged since—including verified video of the strike, satellite imagery, and expert analysis—that suggests the U.S. military was likely responsible.’

Some 175 people were killed, at least 108 of them children…

‘In the days after the deadly incident, neither Israel nor the United States military claimed responsibility. When asked by a reporter on Saturday whether the U.S. military may have been behind the strike, President Donald Trump blamed Iran.

“No. In my opinion and based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran,” he said. “They’re very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions.”

But a growing body of evidence has emerged since—including verified video of the strike, satellite imagery, and expert analysis—that suggests the U.S. military was likely responsible.’

To the destruction of our E-3 air force plane:

Dramatic photos 'show destroyed US Air Force planes' after troops seriously injured in missile attack...



First combat loss of valuable E-3 jet...

‘Irreplaceable’ US plane needed to hunt deadly drones was obliterated in Iran (not ‘in’ but ‘by’) attack that wounded 12

This plane was destroyed in the US Air Force base in Saudi Arabia.

‘A vital US plane needed to hunt deadly drones has been destroyed in a missile strike which also left at least five American troops seriously injured.

Photographs taken at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia show the ravaged remains of an E-3G Sentry aircraft after it was struck on Friday amid the Iran conflict.

The control system aircraft is a critical eye in the sky which helps track drones, missiles and planes from hundreds of miles away.’

‘Air Force Col. John ‘JV’ Venable told the outlet the downing of the plane is ‘a huge deal’ because there are a limited number of E-3Gs and they cannot be replaced.

‘It hurts the US’s ability to see what’s happening in the Gulf and maintain situational awareness,’ he told the Wall Street Journal.

The Air Force only has 16 E-3G Sentry planes left in the fleet, as production of the aircraft ended in 1992. The Pentagon is in the process of replacing them with Boeing E-7 Wedgetails, at a cost of $700 million each.

At least 12 American service members were injured in the attack, including five seriously, according to PBS.

In one image of the aftermath, the aircraft’s midsection appears to have been blown apart, exposing the internal components in a jumbled wreck.’

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