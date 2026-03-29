Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
5h

Russia took satellite images of U.S. air base in days before Iranian attack https://www.nbcnews.com/world/rcna265612

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2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
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Dr A --- why do you continue expecting that Trump will come clean and divulge the *TRUTH*?

Trump did not do so regarding the Clintons. Nor did he do so regarding the COVID Crime. Likewise, we're still waiting for Trump to speak the truth about OWS and the deadly jabs. And Trump has been dodging, denying, distorting and flat-out lying about the Epstein files.

So, pray tell, why would anyone be expecting for Trump to turn over a new leaf and speak the truth on the bombing of a girl's elementary school that killed over 180 innocent people? Or about how the Iran war is *REALLY* going, or about getting the crap beaten out of the US-Israeli coalition.

For myself, I do not believe A SINGLE STATEMENT that comes out of Washington, DC. They are a gang of pathological liars the serve and protect the very worst criminals in our societies around the world. To get Washington's service and protection, you just have to be a member of their "Elite Club".

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